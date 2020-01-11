How many animals have died in the wildfires of Australia?

Some 25,000 koalas feared dead on an island consumed by the flames. Ten thousand wild camels are expected to be shot and killed. And he says it is estimated that a whopping one billion animals perished in Australia.
These are some of the numbers that have emerged in recent days to capture the price of extreme heat and intense fires in Australian animal life. They add to the already amazing range of the fires, which killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 2,000 houses and burned more than 15 million acres.
The figures that tell about the massive death of Australian creatures have bounced on the Internet, causing apprehension and pain.
Biodiversity experts have expressed their alarm at the extent of burned land in a mega-diverse country that is home to 600,000 to 700,000 species, many of which are not found anywhere else in the world.
Kate Umbers, a biologist at Western Sydney University who studies the Australian alpine grasshopper, is especially concerned about the fate of the nation’s 250,000 species of insects, of which only About a third have been named.
The current fire season is "very, very worrying, much worse than anything I've experienced in my life," he told The New York Times this week. "It's really quite scary in an ecological sense."
But while they have raised the alarm about the scale of destruction, in almost all cases, experts warned that it was still impossible to know exactly how many animals have died. Many of the estimates that holders hold are based on assumptions about the size of the existing population and the effect of natural disasters on them. And they do not give credit to the survival instinct of animals. Some experts have questioned the idea that numbers are even useful.
So can you feel sad? Of course. But there is always more in history.
Will 10,000 camels be killed?
That is the plan, yes. But it is not because of the fires.
Officials in Australia made international headlines this week when they said they planned to sacrifice up to 10,000 wild camels after many of the animals, tormented by drought and extreme heat, increasingly emerged from the barren desert to attack local communities. in search of food and water. .
Aboriginal communities living in the lands of Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara in the northwestern tip of southern Australia, also known as A.P.Y., He said the camels (and some wild horses) were damaging homes and other community infrastructure.
"We have been trapped in stinky and uncomfortable conditions, feeling bad, because all the camels are entering and demolishing fences, entering houses and trying to reach the water through air conditioners," Marita Baker, an executive board member of APY he said in a statement on Tuesday. “They are wandering the streets looking for water. We are concerned about the safety of young children; they think it's fun to chase the camels but, of course, it's very dangerous. "
The country has been dealing for years with a growing population of wild camels that displace native species, trample foliage and damage property. Today the camels total more than one million, and the government estimates that the population will double every nine years or so.
Camels are routinely killed to manage population numbers. In 2010, the federal government planned to sacrifice some 670,000 wild camels for four years, The New York Times reported.
A sacrifice of 10,000 may not have a significant effect.
"This will relieve short-term water search behavior for about a season," said Corey Bradshaw, an ecology member at the University of Flinders in Adelaide. "But when conditions improve, they will increase their numbers quite quickly. They are good producers."
Have 25,000 koalas really died?
Possibly. That number seems to come from Sam Mitchell, the co-owner of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Duncan.
Experts have worried about the devastation of fire on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.
In In an interview with The Guardian, Mr. Mitchell estimated that the total population of koalas before the fires could have been as high as 50,000.
He said that "probably more than half,quot; of the island's koalas could have perished in the fires, but that it was "a guessing game."
The koalas were not the only victims on the island.
There were also concerns about the fate of a subspecies of bright black cockatoos, of which only 300 to 370 remained on the island before the fires.
Australian koalas, cute, diffuse and largely defenseless in the face of a natural disaster, often make headlines. In November, after another devastating fire, a widespread claim that the species was "functionally extinct,quot; was rejected when some scientists warned that exaggeration over their fate could damage, rather than help, conservation efforts.
Along parts of the coast of New South Wales, where wildfires have devastated the habitat of the Koalas, an estimate said that up to 30 percent of the population had died, said Sussan Ley, the federal media minister environment. Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.
"We will know more when the fires calm down."
Have more than one billion animals perished?
It is a widely shared estimate, but that has not remained unanswered.
Recently, Professor Christopher Dickman of the University of Sydney said he estimated that 480 million animals, almost half a billion, could have been killed in New South Wales, which encompasses Sydney. Headlines soon followed.
While the fires continued, Professor Dickman revised that estimate this week to more than 800 million dead in New South Wales, adding that he assumed that more than one billion had died throughout the country.
"It's events like this that can accelerate the extinction process for a variety of other species," Professor Dickman said in an interview with NPR. "So, it's a very sad moment."
To achieve that number, Professor Dickman relied on the measures of a 2007 report for the World Wildlife Fund on the effect of land clearing on Australian wildlife, the university said.
But other experts have delayed estimates.
Colin Beale, an ecologist at the University of York, told the BBC that animal survival instincts go into action.
"In the areas of Africa where I work, I am pretty sure that very few birds die as a direct result of the fire," he said. "They certainly have the ability to fly away from fires, and this is surely the case also in Australia."
Professor Bradshaw of the University of Flinders in Adelaide said it was dangerous to share general numbers that were not based on evidence.
"We are not saying that the number is wrong, it is invaluable," he said. "The media and the general public are hungry for numbers, and they worry, but the reality is that nobody really knows."
Animals can and do recover from such devastation, he added.
"We are constantly surprised at how quickly recovery occurs after a fire and how many animals survive," he said.
Daniel Victor contributed reporting.