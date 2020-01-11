How Cody Simpson became Young Hollywood's favorite boyfriend

Then it is official.

With an Instagram story, or an acronym, really, Miley Cyrus reaffirmed his status with a lifelong friend Cody Simpson, informing his followers that his "BF,quot; was "coming to visit me at the hospy,quot; where he was being treated for tonsillitis. And if it wasn't clear, she confirmed it even more during the holidays, instructing her fans to "Start dating her best friend Asap," her letter appeased all the rumors that her romance had run its course. .

Not always a fan of labels, the She is coming The artist is eagerly hugging this after several years of seeing the Australian pop star as a friend. "She has always been a fan of him, but the timing is different now and it feels good," a source tells E! News, in light of your adventure ended with Kaitlynn Carter and his single status. "She is happy to have him close, and is good for now."

And why wouldn't it be with the 23-year-old birthday boy marking many of Cyrus' boxes, as he pointed out in another social media post praising his age, Australian pedigree and oh-my-god-did-you- see those abs. Swimming fanatic, he has the kind of six pack that made Cyrus, 27, comment: "He needs. Oxygen. He can't. Breathe. I. Stan. By. Always. Boat." And this is a woman who spent a decade watching Liam Hemsworth.