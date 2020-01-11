How Cody Simpson became Young Hollywood's favorite boyfriend

Then it is official.
With an Instagram story, or an acronym, really, Miley Cyrus reaffirmed his status with a lifelong friend Cody Simpson, informing his followers that his "BF,quot; was "coming to visit me at the hospy,quot; where he was being treated for tonsillitis. And if it wasn't clear, she confirmed it even more during the holidays, instructing her fans to "Start dating her best friend Asap," her letter appeased all the rumors that her romance had run its course. .
Not always a fan of labels, the She is coming The artist is eagerly hugging this after several years of seeing the Australian pop star as a friend. "She has always been a fan of him, but the timing is different now and it feels good," a source tells E! News, in light of your adventure ended with Kaitlynn Carter and his single status. "She is happy to have him close, and is good for now."
And why wouldn't it be with the 23-year-old birthday boy marking many of Cyrus' boxes, as he pointed out in another social media post praising his age, Australian pedigree and oh-my-god-did-you- see those abs. Swimming fanatic, he has the kind of six pack that made Cyrus, 27, comment: "He needs. Oxygen. He can't. Breathe. I. Stan. By. Always. Boat." And this is a woman who spent a decade watching Liam Hemsworth.
In addition, it is equipped with a great dating experience while being famous, key when one wants to interact with another person whose Instagram followers are millions. Simpson's dating history is quite similar to what you would expect from a boy who spent his teenage years and early twenties frolicking with some of the most important names of young Hollywood while developing his pop star career and touring with Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez It's just a friend and a planned date with Bella Thorne It never materialized after exchanging numbers in a cafeteria. But did date Kylie Jenner when they were just two crazy kids with big dreams, he confirmed to Ross Mathews in 2011, jokingly saying that he was not ready for a future like Mr. Kylie Jenner: "The whole thing & # 39; K-O-D-Y & # 39; really didn't work for me."
And there was a spell even back then when he imagined that his current relationship would come true.
"Miley Cyrus has always been in love with my childhood celebrity," Simpson said in Fuse in 2012, just a few months before Cyrus found herself accepting the vintage diamond Neil Lane from Hemsworth. "I knew all the words of his songs, I am not going to lie. I am not ashamed at all. He was a big fan of Miley Cyrus and I think he will forever be the Disney star with the most dates."
First, however, there was another promising who was interested in romance.
His two-year romance with Gigi Hadid encapsulated both his rise of Yolanda Hadideldest daughter who appeared in some episodes of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills to one of the most requested models in the world and his foray into acting and other television concerts. He joined her in Miami, where she was hired for Victoria & # 39; s Secret; she encouraged him to a ninth place in Dancing with the stars. And together they dominated the red carpets, Coachella and spicy photo shoots with the famous photographer Mario Witness and even filmed the music video of his 2013 single "Surfboard."
Brian Birzer / MixRadio via Getty Images
Mixing business and pleasure was not his usual M.O. he said We weekly at that time, but, "Obviously, any girl I am with at that moment is inspiring music that I am doing at that time, and it will be a kind of sexy video, so why not get someone who has chemistry natural? ? "
His kisses continued long after the director called court, he shared. But despite that intense connection, their bond soon began to crumble, the two suffered a brief separation or two before finally ending in May 2015.
"People grow in different ways and separate, you know?" reasoned to Yahoo! Style at the moment. "We will never have any animosity between us, as it should be, and I want to support it. We are on different paths at this time."
At that time, I would prefer it not to be full of cameras.
"I love my ex girlfriend, I always will," he said DuJour. "It was a friendly and mutual decision, and we still talked from time to time, but the much publicized made me feel uncomfortable. Going out to dinner and being there all these paparazzi and stuff … as soon as we separated, I had the confirmation of that I was deviating from what I was as a complete person. I want to keep it discreet and focus on my music. "
Which, to his credit, he did for a moment, reportedly, romance with the model and university student Swartz saw for a brief period in 2016, followed by model and singer Charlotte Lawrence and otherwise start the business of building your career. He released his third studio album, Free, in 2015 and I enjoyed a four month season on Broadway Anastasia That ended this March.
But there is always something about your first crush …
"I am very happy. We are very, very happy," he told reporters at the launch of Tiffany & Co. Mens to reconnect with Cyrus. "He is creative. He is very passionate about what he does, and I am very similar in that regard. That is why we get along so well."
P,amp;P / MEGA
Apparently they had gone from acquaintances to close together in the space of an acai outing, with tattoos for him and her and Instagramming public exhibits. (Not to mention the fact that they crossed that entire bridge of meeting parents years ago).
"The reason why it has not been sudden madness is because we have been friends for so long," he said. Persons at the October 11 Tiffany event, noting that "they met again in a space where we are both not partying, working very hard, and just keeping things healthy and good. Any girlfriend I have had in the past has It has always been an immediate romance, so it is a different experience to have been friends with someone before and naturally become something else. "
But one source insists that Cyrus is not looking to land in another serious situation so soon after leaving his marriage. "Miley is being Miley. She is having fun and that's it," the source told E! News earlier this month. "She has known Cody for a long time and feels very comfortable with him. There are no conditions and she will only see where she takes her every day."
At this moment he is taking them to an artistically interesting place.
"Cody is focused on his music and living a healthy lifestyle and really likes it," the source tells E! News. "It feels good for Miley to be surrounded by her positive energy. They play music together and hang out in the studio. He wrote a song about her and she loves it. They've drawn a lot of attention making fun of fans and they have fun with it. ".
That would be "Cosa de oro,quot;, the Cyrus-inspired single that he released in October about five years after he first thought they would be excellent contributors. Now he is preparing for follow-up. "We are seeing it," he told E! News in December GQ Men's party of the year. "We are listening to all the songs and then seeing who would make sense for what. It will be great."
We have no doubts
(Originally posted on October 16, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. PT)