Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy among the nominees at the Brit 2020 Awards

Lewis Capaldi Y Stormzy He led the events competing for the honors at the Brit 2020 Awards after nominations were announced on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The creator of hits "Someone You Loved", Lewis, continued his surprising success by obtaining four nominations, the highest amount of any artist, including for Best New Artist and one in the prestigious category of the British Album of the Year, for his debut LP , "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extension."

The album is nominated alongside Stormzy & # 39; s "Heavy is the head", one of the three nominations that the Grime star received, as well as Dave& # 39; s "Psychodrama", Harry Styles& # 39; "Thin line", and Michael Kiwanuka& # 39; s "Kiwanka".

The same five artists are winners of the British Male Solo Artist award, while Mabel, Charli XCX, Mahalia, Freya RidingsY FKA Twigs He will compete for the British female gong soloist.

The Scottish singer and songwriter Capaldi, 23, also received a nod to the song of the year for "Someone You Loved," as did Stormzy for "Vossi Bop." Other nominated songs include Ed Sheeran Y Justin Bieber"I do not care", Sam smith Y Normani"Dancing with a stranger", and Mark Ronson Y Miley Cyrus& # 39; collaboration, "Nothing breaks like a heart".

Coldplay, Ponies, Bastille, bring me the Horizontand rap duo D-Block Europe They are the nominees for the best British group.

Among the non-British artists who will receive recognition in the international categories are Billie eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Post Malone, Bruce springsteen, Camila CabelloY King's wool.

Soul star Light blue It has already been announced as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star award.

The ceremony will be organized by comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2020.



