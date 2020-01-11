Harry Kane: The Tottenham striker says that the hamstrings & # 39; went very well & # 39; | Soccer news





Harry Kane is expected to be out of action until April

Harry Kane says that "the surgery went very well,quot; while recovering from a broken tendon in the left hamstring.

The England captain suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat of Tottenham against Southampton on New Year's Day.

Kane turned to social media to confirm that he had undergone surgery for the injury, which is expected to keep him out of action until April.

The message read: "The surgery went very well. The first day of recovery begins now!"

Kane's left leg is tied with an orthopedic device while lying in a hospital bed.

With regard to surgery, Tottenham had previously said: "The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to affect the time frame in which the England captain will be out, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

That absence would mean that Kane will miss the round of 16 ties of the Tottenham Champions League against RB Leipzig, as well as the Premier League games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Kane is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 17 goals.

Tottenham has held talks about the signing of Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan while seeking coverage for Kane's injury.