Haitham bin Tariq & # 39; named successor & # 39; of Sultan Qaboos of Oman | CCG News

Oman has named Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the new ruler of the country after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, according to Al Jazeera correspondent in Muscat.

The former culture minister has sworn before the ruling family council on Saturday, local media al-Watan and al-Roya reported.

There was no official confirmation of the reports.

The Omani constitution stipulates that a successor must be appointed by the royal family within three days after the fall of the throne. The Sultan must be a member of the royal family, as well as "Muslim, mature, rational and legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents. "

The late Sultan Qaboos, one of the oldest rulers in the Middle East who maintained the country's neutrality in the region, had been ill for some time and was believed to have colon cancer.

The 79-year-old man ruled Oman since he overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1970.

He had no children and had not publicly appointed a successor to govern the 4.5 million inhabitants of the country.

Oman observers had said that the three cousins ​​of the Sultan, including Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, had the best chance.

Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor at the Gulf Studies Center at the University of Qatar, said maintaining the state of Oman as a "mature state,quot; will be an important task.

"Given the new challenges, including unemployment … the leadership must take into account all these issues," Zweiri told Al Jazeera.

"On regional issues … the role of Oman played so far is significant. He confirmed the importance of Oman at the regional and international levels," he said. "I think this is likely to continue."

Zweiri said Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was "very close,quot; to the decision-making process and was aware of what was involved in mediation efforts in the region.

"I don't really expect any major changes in all that," he said.

"I think Oman will continue to play that positive role with the cooling of many conflicts because they seek stability and security for the region."