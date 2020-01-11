Gwyneth Paltrow sells new and strange fragrances inspired by her genitals

Gwyneth Paltrow has many different products available through his wellness company, Goop, including a candle with the title, "This smells like my vagina." Page Six has learned that Paltrow has the aforementioned product for sale on its Goop website, priced at $ 75 per candle.

Fortunately, the product description is immersed in how the candle title came about. As a result, it started as a joke between her and her perfumer, Douglas Little. The pair of businessmen were working together one night when Paltrow suddenly said: "This smells like a vagina."

The description goes on to say that with some work, the candle became a very special product with a unique aroma. The candle uses the aromas of Damascus rose, ambrete seeds, cedar absolutes, citrus bergamot and geranium.

Interestingly, the candle is currently sold out, but potential buyers can subscribe to the waiting list. Gwyneth Paltrow has promoted a very successful career for herself as an actress, however, her health and wellness company has been criticized for several reasons, including unverified claims and products not approved by the FDA.

In other news, Paltrow recently released a YouTube video in which he addressed his notorious 1997 Harper's Bazaar cover while separating from Brad Pitt in the late 1990s. Gwyneth revealed that the break was so hard for her who lost weight as a result of not eating anymore.

After his separation with Pitt, he had children with Coldplay leader Chris Martin, with whom he subsequently separated, and then married Brad Falchuk. Earlier this year, Paltrow explained that he moved to Brad's house despite the advice of some of his other married friends.

Ad

Paltrow states that many of his married friends told him that the best way to maintain an intact marriage was to live in a separate house. Gwyneth stated that when you do not live with the man with whom you are in a relationship, there is still a sense of mystery that evaporates once they live together. Gwyneth admitted that she and Brad were not sleeping together as much as a result.



Post views:

0 0