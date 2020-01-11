Gwyneth Paltrow reveals that his 1997 break with Brad Pitt led to intense changes in his body

Gwyneth Paltrow has been sincere about her past relationships before. Fans of the actress will remember when she and Brad Pitt separated in 1997. But what they won't remember is the way the breakup affected her physical and mental health.

In a YouTube video posted on January 10, the 47-year-old actress, referring to her appearance in 1997 in Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, began describing her age at that time, stating that she became visibly thin for not being able to keep Put the food down because I was so upset.

As just noted, Paltrow appeared on the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar in 1997 for its December issue, shaking a trimmed hairstyle. At the time of the publication of the magazine in the mid-1990s, Pitt and Paltrow were one of the most popular Hollywood couples.

They started dating after meeting on the set of the 1995 movie, Seven. They stopped their engagement and marriage in 1997. Although their break was heartbreaking, she and Pitt still get along to this day.

As previously reported, the star claimed that she and the Once upon a time in Hollywood The star gets along. Both are on good terms.

These days, Gwyneth is married to Brad Falchuk, after his breakup with Coldplay leader Chris Martin. In past interviews, the star revealed that many of her friends told her that moving to her husband's house was a terrible decision. However, he did it anyway, despite the warnings that may affect his life in the bedroom.

Gwyneth and Brad were married in September 2018 and have been together since then. Chris and Gwyneth, on the other hand, have two children together, including Moses and Apple, 13 and 15, respectively. Chris and Paltrow divorced in 2016.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, was married to Jennifer Aniston for about five years, as well as to Angelina Jolie. However, Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after only two years of holy marriage.

They have six adopted children together, including Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox. The oldest in the group is Maddox, who is now 18 years old.



