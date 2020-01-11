Gordon Elliott has faith in Andy Dufresne | Racing news





Coach Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott is confident that a fall in the distance will not bother Andy Dufresne in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

The Cullentra controller possessed a strong hand in the five-day stage, but relies solely on the six-year-old boy owned by JP McManus to provide him with a second successive victory in the second grade two miles after the victory of Felix Desjy 12 Months ago.

Andy Dufresne cost £ 330,000 after impressing on his only point-to-point, and lived up to his high reputation with hugely impressive exhibits in his first two starts under the Rules at Down Royal and Navan.

However, he lost his aura of invincibility when he suffered a surprising defeat at Navan Novice Hurdle last month, having to manage with second place behind Paul Nolan's last exhibition.

"Andy Dufresne was hit by a very good horse from Paul Nolan's last time and has been in good shape since then," said Elliott.

"The way he jumps and travels, two miles shouldn't be a problem for him."

Andy Dufresne will face five rivals in Punchestown, with Joseph O & # 39; Brien saddling Anything Will Do and Meticulous.

Anything Will Do has two field and distance wins between its four victories of only five career starts, while Meticulous is at the deepest end of its brave arc, its first competitive appearance since it finished eighth in the Champion Bumper of the last season.

"Both Anything Will Do and Meticulous are in good shape," said O & # 39; Brien on Friday morning.

"Anything Will Do is a very consistent horse with a solid form and if he runs his career again, hopefully he can run Andy Dufresne for his money."

"It would be a difficult question for Meticulous, having his first obstacle course, but he gets to a point in the season when you want to take him out."

"His bumper shape has worked very well and there is no doubt that he is a decent horse, so we hope to see what he can do about the obstacles. We are eager to help him get started."

The formidable combination of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore is represented by Victor Navan, Captain Guinness.

Both John Ryan's Little Yank and Karl Thornton's Patio Shanroe will be great strangers.

Third grade Killiney Novice Chase throws an intriguing clash between the carefully selected carefully trained by Willie Mullins and the hero City Festival of Martin Brassil Cheltenham Festival.

Carefully selected, he had a successful start in his career on the fences at Fairyhouse at the end of November, while last season's winner of Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, City Island, was finally retired after an error spread in his debut in Leopardstown.

Elliott saddles Dallas Des Pictons, who won 20 times in his arc of persecution in Gowran, but finished well fifth in his next opening in a third grade at Cork.

"Dallas Des Pictons has had a light season so far, but it began to thrive this time last year and I am looking forward to seeing him again in the pursuit of newbies this weekend," said Elliott.

Halsafari of Michael Bowe, Lord Schnitzel of Matthew Smith and Speak Easy of O & # 39; Brien complete the sextet.