Goa Lil at Cheltenham Festival mixes after Kempton's victory | Racing news

Coach Nigel Twiston-Davies

Goa Lil went one step closer to being part of the Nigel Twiston-Davies Cheltenham Festival team with a front-line success at the Read Nicky Henderson Blog A Keet Youth Obstacle in Kempton.

The four-year-old boy owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Soude built his fourth place on the track last time to get his first victory in Britain by keeping Lord Lamington at bay for two lengths.

Anthony Bromley, the owners' career manager, said: "He ran too freely in his first race at Sandown. Daryl (Jacob) said to put on earplugs and a hood.

"Daryl was away at Christmas, but Sam took a lovely walk on the last day and learned a lot in his second career."

"When nobody wanted to run today, it was more manageable and, although he held on, he could go from the front. He jumps very well and we always hope he can progress."

"I don't think it's the Triumph Hurdle type, but it could be a Fred Winter Festival horse. We could bring it back here for Adonis since it has had two races here now."