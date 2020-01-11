Glenn Maxwell thrives in Big Bash after & # 39; banish demons & # 39; | Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell: "I think I'm starting to see the benefits now, I don't have demons in my head."





Glenn Maxwell has been in impressive form for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash

The versatile Australian Glenn Maxwell attributed his impressive form in the Big Bash League to the rest he took to address his mental health problems.

Maxwell highlighted his struggle with mental health in October and spent much of the next seven weeks with friends and family before returning silently to action.

The Melbourne Stars captain crashed 83 not 45 balls to see at his side at home in his chase against Melbourne Renegades, sealing the victory with his seventh and six at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

"I think I'm starting to see the benefits now, I don't have demons in my head," Maxwell told the Cricket Australia website.

"I have been able to get everything out of my chest and I have been able to deal with things better."

"I'm still talking to people about how to handle different parts of my life and make sure I still have that balance."

Maxwell is the second highest scorer in this year's Big Bash, 20 races behind teammate Marcus Stoinis (331) and has scored 182 races without being fired in his last three innings.

"It's nice to be a little more relaxed when I'm hitting," Maxwell added.

"I have nothing in the back of my mind, I don't have any of these other thoughts. It has been nice and quiet."

Maxwell has stayed out of the next one-day series in India after 12 months of 50-year-old cricket, including a bad World Cup in England.

Despite his strong current form, the 31-year-old does not believe it is enough to secure his place in the Australian one-day team.

"This is T20 cricket. They are playing one day cricket," he said.

"The one-day cricket is completely different. They will probably write that my World Cup was not good enough. I will try to continue doing the best I can for the Stars."