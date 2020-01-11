Georgia finds its replacement for Jake Fromm in former Wake Forest Jamie Newman QB

It didn't take long for Georgia to find its next quarterback.

Only a few days later Jake Fromm announced Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman revealed that he is joining the Bulldogs as a transfer of graduates.

"Looking forward, I am excited to join such a great soccer program under the leadership of coach (Kirby) Smart and offensive coordinator, coach (James) Coley," Newman said in a tweet on Saturday morning. "I believe in the incredible staff of UGA, the excellent football program and the passionate fans who support this team."

Newman finished with 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Demon Deacons in 2019 while completing more than 60 percent of his passes. He also ran for 574 yards and six scores, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

In a 27-21 loss against Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl, Newman accumulated 262 total yards and three touchdowns. The loss dropped to Wake Forest to 8-5 for the season.

Before Newman's decision, the Bulldogs were ranked number 5 in the top 25 of Sporting News by 2020.