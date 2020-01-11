Gabrielle Union shares adorable video of her daughter Kaavia being a swimming professional!

%MINIFYHTML1312472ebdce0b729889e58852e5c4f49% %MINIFYHTML1312472ebdce0b729889e58852e5c4f410%

The proud and affectionate mother turned to social networks to share another adorable video of her daughter, Kaavia James! This time, she was the one-year-old girl who was learning to swim and, apart from being really adorable, she also seemed to be doing a great job in the water!

Gabrielle Union could not be happier to be the mother of her miraculous baby and obviously wants everyone to melt in her sight too.

The clip was taken during her swimming class and shows the girl swaying in a pink pineapple swimsuit and a blue fish hat.

Then, he approaches his swimming instructor, takes a deep breath and then jumps up the stairs to the shallow end of the pool.

While the instructor guides her, Kaavia can be seen swimming quite easily, which shows that she has inherited her father's athletics.

In the legend, reality television statistics wrote that: "We found Nemo,quot; with many fish emojis, referring to the iconic animated film, "Looking for Nemo!"

Maybe it's also little Kaavia's favorite movie right now in her life?

It wasn't long before fans, as well as Gabrielle's famous friends, got angry at the beautiful boy in the comments section.

For example, comedian Amy Schumer wrote: "This is the sweetest and most determined little angel."

In addition, actress Kerry Washington called little Kaavia "Mermaid!"

Actor Laz Alonso also had a super funny and cute comment that says: "The baby shark is not afraid hahaha."

Gabrielle has been sharing many sweet moments with her daughter lately, including an adorable photo that the mother published a couple of days ago.

He introduced Kaavia by testing his much larger uggs.

& # 39; She is me. I am her. The two ❤ @ugg ’, Gabrielle wrote next to the pretty picture.



