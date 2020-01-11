Future kisses Lori Harvey in Jamaica, Internet reacts

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Turn on the Lights & # 39; and his new girlfriend are falling in love while exhibiting public affection while celebrating their 23rd birthday in Jamaica.

Up News Info –

Future Y Lori Harvey They are enjoying their vacations in Jamaica, ignoring the uproar on the internet. The lovebirds were exhibited in public to show affection during the exotic getaway. The rapper kissed him on the cheek and posted it proudly on his Instagram. "Life is good [diamond]," she said.

<br />

The couple had reactions found on the web. "The future looks like a proud bride finally published by Lori Harvey," wrote one. Another said: "Future adding Lori Harvey to the collection." Another wrote: "Someone said that Lori wins and I am confused as to what she won. The future is a pass, hahaha."

A different person commented: "Lori and Future combined toxicity for the common good." And another similar comment said: "Lori Harvey and Future are so toxic that they cancel each other out and have a perfect open relationship, some of you should take notes."

Some were disappointed by Lori's decision. One commented: "Lori Harvey going against everything Steve Harvey is preaching made me cry." Another said: "Lori Harvey can be anything in the world, but she is voluntarily auditioning to be Future's eighth baby mother. Why?"

Others thought that those critics were only being salted. "Lori clearly has that good as long as you want power," one wrote. Another said: "Lori is a young baby, please, I don't think she's trying to be the wife of the future, she's just having fun. Let her live."

Meanwhile, this person made a hilarious joke: "I need a video of Lori Harvey's IG story taking care of Future's children as soon as possible. I want chaos."

Lori has been linked to Future since 2019. The couple has been constantly in the news since then. Recently, he was trolled after being arrested for giving Lori the same birthday surprise as his ex-girlfriends and moms.

Lori was previously linked to Trey Songz, P DiddyJustin's son and Diddy himself. I was engaged to a Dutch soccer player. Memphis Depay in 2017, but they canceled it less than a year later.

Meanwhile, Future is known for having a series of breast babies and their dramas. His most famous ex is a singer Ciara. They got engaged in 2013, but separated because of their infidelity the following year after she gave birth to her son.