Furor in Iran and abroad after Tehran admits shooting down a Ukrainian plane

KYIV, Ukraine: Iran's surprising admission that its forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, reversing three days of denial, did little to quell the growing fury within the country and beyond on Saturday when the deadly tragedy turned into a crisis volatile policy for the leaders of Tehran and their struggle with the United States was overshadowed.

Ukrainian officials in the capital, Kiev, criticized Iran's conduct, suggesting that the Iranians would not have admitted their responsibility if the Ukrainian investigators had not found evidence of a missile attack on the remains of the accident, which killed 176 people to board.

Protests broke out in Tehran and other Iranian cities when stunned citizens found a new reason to distrust Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran and other officials. The protest videos even showed some shouts "Khamenei is a murderer!" And riot police who threw tear gas at violent protesters.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in his first reaction to Iran's announcement, said his country "would insist that Adam admit his guilt."