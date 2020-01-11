Furor in Iran and abroad after Tehran admits shooting down a Ukrainian plane

KYIV, Ukraine: Iran's surprising admission that its forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, reversing three days of denial, did little to quell the growing fury within the country and beyond on Saturday when the deadly tragedy turned into a crisis volatile policy for the leaders of Tehran and their struggle with the United States was overshadowed.
Ukrainian officials in the capital, Kiev, criticized Iran's conduct, suggesting that the Iranians would not have admitted their responsibility if the Ukrainian investigators had not found evidence of a missile attack on the remains of the accident, which killed 176 people to board.
Protests broke out in Tehran and other Iranian cities when stunned citizens found a new reason to distrust Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran and other officials. The protest videos even showed some shouts "Khamenei is a murderer!" And riot police who threw tear gas at violent protesters.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in his first reaction to Iran's announcement, said his country "would insist that Adam admit his guilt."
The contradictions and confusions complicated Iran's message even when he assumed responsibility for the disaster. Iran's army, in its initial admission early on Saturday, said the flight crew had taken a sharp and unexpected turn that brought it closer to a sensitive military base, a claim that was immediately contested by Ukrainians.
Hours later, an Iranian commander who accepted full responsibility for the disaster agreed that the Ukrainians were right.
"The plane was flying in its normal direction without any mistake and everyone was doing their job correctly," said Commander General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who heads the airspace unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful hard-line army . strength. "If there was an error, it was made by one of our members."
The Ukrainians also accused Iran of recklessly allowing commercial flights during a security emergency and of violating universally accepted procedures for an investigation following the accident. Excavators had piled up the debris of the plane in piles on the ground.
"Everything was done in an absolutely inappropriate way," said Oleksiy Danilov, the Ukrainian security official who oversees the accident investigation, in an interview with The New York Times, referring to how the Iranian authorities had handled the crash site.
Within Iran, citizens expressed anger towards their government in the first hours after admission and President Hassan Rouhani called the error an "unforgivable mistake." General Hajizadeh, whose forces were responsible, said he had desired death upon himself because of the error.
"Death to liars!" And "Death to the dictator!" Shouted Iranians gathered in squares in the capital Tehran, showed videos shared on social networks. “You are not ashamed!” Several young men shouted, and the crowd joined a choir.
The Iranians who only a few days earlier joined in outraged pain over the American murder of a famous leader of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassim Suleimani, were now once again protesting against his government.
Many carried candles and placed flowers at the doors of universities and other public places in Tehran. Conservatives and government supporters accused the authorities of intentionally deceiving the public initially about what had shot down the plane. His passengers included many young Iranians on their way to Canada for postgraduate studies.
Iran's criticism of the crash of flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines, a Boeing 737-800, now threatens to overshadow any international sympathy that Iran has generated in its growing confrontation with the Trump administration, which has faced widespread criticism for stoking a violent confrontation with the leaders of Iran.
The plane fell into a burning destruction only a few minutes after leaving the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday morning, only a few hours after Iranian military forces had fired a barrage of missiles at the bases in Iraq that housed troops Americans in retaliation for the murder of General Suleimani by a US military drone in Baghdad on January 3.
Iran's air defense forces, concerned about possible US reprisals for the missile attack, were on alert, even though commercial aviation in Iran could proceed normally.
For three days after the accident, Iranian officials not only denied that their military forces were responsible, but they blamed what they called the plane's mechanical problems and said the Iranian guilt suggestions were American propaganda. Satellite surveillance and video clips of the plane strongly suggested that Iran's own air defense missile system took off the plane from the sky.
The Iranians reversed early Saturday morning.
The new critical language of Ukrainian officials after the admission of Iran contrasted with more cautious statements in recent days. It partly reflected the frustrations in a country that had been pushed through the conflict between the United States and Iran.
The Trump administration did not comment immediately on the admission of responsibility of Iran.
Danilov, the Ukrainian security official, said Iran was forced to admit that his army had shot down the plane because the evidence of a missile attack had become overwhelmingly clear to international investigators.
He said that Ukrainian experts in the field in Iran had gathered that evidence since their arrival on Thursday despite apparent Iranian efforts to complicate the investigation, even sweeping the rubble into piles instead of carefully documenting it.
"When a catastrophe occurs, everything is supposed to remain in place," he said. “Each element is described, each element is photographed, each element is fixed in terms of its location and coordinates. To our great regret, this was not done. "
Mr. Zelensky's office published On Facebook photos of what appeared to be shrapnel damage on the wreckage of the plane and the passport of a Canadian man showing perforations approximately half an inch in diameter, which is consistent with the hypothesis that shrapnel from an earth-air missile struck the plane.
"We hope that Iran will ensure its readiness for a full and open investigation, to bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies of the victims, pay compensation and make official apologies through diplomatic channels," Zelensky said in a statement. Post on your Facebook page. "We hope the investigation continues without delays or artificial obstacles."
The official reaction of Iran was a mixture of contrition and suggestions that the tragedy should be seen as a consequence of American hostility.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, wrote that "The human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster."
Mr. Rouhani, in a statement quoted by the Fars News Agency, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said that "the terrible catastrophe must be thoroughly investigated."
Iranian expressions of remorse were met with the frustration of Ukrainian aviation officials who had been fighting since the accident to obtain significant information from Iran about what had really happened.
"Even in Iran's statement there is a clue that our crew was acting independently, or that it could have acted differently," said airline director Yevhenii Dykhne.
The crew did not receive any warning before leaving Tehran, Ukrainian officials said. The plane took off when Ukrainian flights from Iran had dozens of times before, and followed the same departure routes as other planes that departed that morning, Ihor Sosnovsky, vice president of flight operations, told reporters.
"There was no deviation from any route to which some hint," he said.
The crew maintained normal radio contact with the tower in Tehran, he said, and followed a standard departure procedure for the airport. After reaching an elevation of 6,000 feet, they were ordered to make a slight turn north. In the last communication, he said, one of the pilots read these instructions from the tower, saying "turn and go."
Faced with criticism that the airline should not have sent a plane to Iran at all, in light of tensions in the region, airline officials said it was Iran's responsibility to close the airspace if it intended to fire missiles. .
Danilov said Iran had no choice but to admit that it shot down the plane because the facts had become apparent to Ukrainian experts on the ground and to the international community.
The "cherry on top,quot; in the Ukrainian investigation, he said, arrived on Friday night, Iran time, when Ukrainian researchers found fragments of the top of the plane's cabin that had been drilled for what appeared to be Shrapnel from a missile warhead.
"As we saw it, Iran had to face the reality that there is no way out of this," Danilov said.
In the hours immediately after the accident, Danilov said, Iran resisted allowing Ukraine to conduct its own investigation. He said the possibility that international aviation authorities could close passenger flights to Tehran also put enormous pressure on Iran.
"They said: & # 39; I'm sorry, this was a technical error, either due to the pilots or the technical condition of the plane & # 39;. We said: & # 39; Let us take a look & # 39;. They said: & # 39; We won't let you & # 39 ;. "Mr. Danilov said. "It took concerted efforts of our diplomats and our consul who worked there to make sure everything went well for our specialists."
Zelensky spoke on the phone with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and both agreed that French specialists would help decode the flight recorders of the plane's black box.
Hajizadeh, the Iranian official who accepted responsibility for the missile attack, said the plane had been mistakenly identified as a cruise missile and was shot down with a short-range missile that exploded near the plane.
He said the Iranian missile operator had acted independently due to "interference." When asked why Iranian airspace was not closed to commercial air traffic amid the attacks, Hajizadeh had no clear answer.
"I wish I was dead," Mr. Hajizadeh said as quoted by local media. "I accept full responsibility for this incident."
Anton Troianovski reported from Kiev, Ukraine, Andrew E. Kramer from Moscow and Farnaz Fassihi from New York. The reports were contributed by Ian Austen of Edmonton, Alberta; James Glanz, Malachy Browne and Christiaan Triebert of New York; Ivan Nechepurenko of Moscow and Lara Jakes of Washington.