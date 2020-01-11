FULL VIDEO of R Kelly & # 39; s Girlfriends Fighting – Azriel WON !! (Video)

Two days ago, R Kelly's two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary fought each other out of the singer's condominium in Chicago.

Well, TMZ just got pictures of the two fights, and it looks like Azriel won the scrap.

It's amazing, because Azriel was the one who called the police, even after she WON the fight.

Here is the video:

In the video, you see the two ladies going to that, with Azriel taking the lead.

Several security guards in the condominium intervened and tried to separate it. The guards had to get Azriel out of Joseline, who was on the ground being hit by his rival.

Afterwards, the police appeared and Azriel, the winner, was taken to the hospital. Joycelyn fled the scene, but finally turned herself in to the police and was arrested and charged with assault.