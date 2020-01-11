Frank Lampard: Burnley wins Chelsea's best home performance this season | Soccer news

















2:06



Frank Lampard says his Chelsea team produced one of his best home performances of the season, but he felt they could have been even more clinical against the goal.

Frank Lampard praised his Chelsea players after his 3-0 victory against Burnley, rating the performance as "the best at home this season."

Chelsea had lost and failed to score in their previous two Premier League games at home against Bournemouth and Southampton, but showed no signs of nerves when they swept a Burnley out of shape.

It was a result that delighted Lampard, who said: "It was one of our best (performances) at home this season, without a doubt, I had everything else apart from more goals."

"Part of the football we played was excellent against a Burnley team that is very difficult to play when they want, but we made it difficult. We were positive with our game from the first minutes of the game."

"The conversion of opportunities (it has been a problem at home) because in most games, particularly in which we have lost recently, we have controlled large parts of the initial half at least and have not scored as we did today."

"We scored two goals in the first half (against Burnley) and that changes the face of the game. We've been working hard on that, working to get to the crossings better and scoring from them. Today we score from two of those – And there's more for Come, but that was the big difference today.

"I don't get carried away, but it feels good. It feels good to smile in a game, enjoy what you are seeing: really positive football, great movement of the ball, get combinations on the sides, make crossings in the lot, it seems that we are going to mark, and that is what excites fans.

"I hope so (it encourages the next few weeks) because we have had moments this season where we can be accused of some inconsistency and until we lose that label, we will not get where we want to be. It is certainly too early to say & # 39; here we are & # 39; and that is what they will see every week, but we have to work to achieve it ".

Praise Hudson-Odoi, James and Abraham

Frank Lampard praised Callum Hudson-Odoi after scoring his first goal in the Premier League

It was another Chelsea lineup that included his most important young talent, with Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the score sheet, while Reece James, 20, provided wonderful assistance for Abraham's header.

Lampard was impressed with his contributions, explaining: "For Callum to score in the six-yard area is more exciting for me than for him to score from 35 yards without a doubt, because it means he is prepared to run a little more, to run there and not It's the only time he did it today.

"That was the real Callum Hudson-Odoi and what it can be, and obviously there is more to come. I thought his goal was brilliant for him and if he can keep doing that, then we know the serious player we have there."

Tammy Abraham also scored against Burnley, bringing his account to 13 for the season

"Reece has received a great cross and more than that, you give him the ball and he is technically very good too. He is so young and this is only the beginning for him. It is a great weapon at the moment we have to use well, we have to anticipate those crossings because there is a lot of juice in them. We have to be ready to cross people and set goals as we did with Tammy's.

"I hope Tammy is upset tonight because he should have had two or three. So he will be a forward and I know that Tammy is like that, but at the same time, he got his and continues to enter there with his energy. It was that all the forward and next stage is to be a little more clinical, but I am delighted with Tammy. "

Dyche: McNeil, one of the best talents in the country

Saturday's result was the fourth consecutive Premier League defeat for Burnley, but despite a difficult spell, manager Sean Dyche highlighted 20-year-old Dwight McNeil for praise, calling him one of England's best young players.

He said: "On a platform like today, a difficult game, I thought Dwight McNeil was absolutely exceptional. It has to be one of the best talents in the country at the moment."

"The game is moving away from you and it's a difficult day at the office, but he's just a different class. He's getting the ball, dribbling through four or five players and it's an absolutely different class for me. I don't believe anymore. He has talked about being one of the best young players in the Premier League because he is absolutely.

"I wouldn't expect it (for McNeil to be sold in January), but who knows. We're a club that likes players who come in instead of leaving."