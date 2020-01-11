Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher discovers on live television that he will go to the Hall of Fame

The pre-NFL game shows are mostly boring and useless until someone on the set finds out they are being included in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. This is what we learned on Saturday night.

Bill Cowher, who trained the Steelers from 1992-2006 and handed Pittsburgh a Super Bowl after the 2005 season, was elected Hall of Fame as a member of the Centennial Slate for the 2020 Class. He is now an NFL analyst. for CBS, Cowher was surprised with this news on live television about 30 minutes before the Ravens and the Titans started their divisional playoff game in Baltimore.

Towards the end of the Saturday night edition of "The NFL Today,quot; on CBS, the president and CEO of Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, came out of nowhere to break the news. Cowher knew what was happening immediately.

Cowher, 62, finished his career as a Steelers coach with a record of 149-90-1 in regular season games. Including the Pittsburgh Super Bowl 40 victory over Seattle, Cowher teams won 12 of 21 playoff games.

According to the Hall of Fame, a panel met in Canton on Wednesday to choose the Centennial Slate, marking the first time that members of the Professional Football Hall of Fame were elected during a selection meeting in the Hall. The Centennial Slate, exclusive to the NFL season 100, includes 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three taxpayers (an individual who is not a player or coach) and two coaches (who trained for the last time more than five seasons ago). ) and were voted from a list of 38 finalists.

The rest of the 15-year-old blackboard for the class of 2020, which will consist of 20 members, will be revealed on Wednesday, January 15 at 7 a.m. ET live during the "Good Morning Football,quot; on the NFL Network.

The class of five player finalists of the modern era by 2020 will be announced the day before Super Bowl 54.