Foo Fighters pays tribute to Rush's recently deceased drummer, Neil Peart

Wenn

Lead vocalist Dave Grohl and his bandmate Taylor Hawkins turn to social media to remember the late musician who died after a secret battle with brain cancer.

Up News Info –

Rockers Foo fighters they have shared a moving tribute in recent times Rush battery Neil Peart, calling it "an inspiration for millions."

The legendary percussionist and lyricist passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a secret battle against brain cancer, and Friday rocker Dave Grohl He went to the official Facebook page of the group "Learn to Fly" to honor the star.

"An inspiration for millions with an unmistakable sound that generated generations of musicians (like me) to pick up two sticks and pursue a dream," he wrote. "A kind, thoughtful and bright man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drums, but also with his beautiful words."

Dave added: "I still vividly remember my 2112 listening when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, the music has never been the same."

"His power, precision and composition were incomparable. He was called & # 39; The Professor & # 39; for one reason: we all learned from him."

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins He contributed a very simple addition to the statement, writing: "Neil Peart had the hands of God."

<br />

Rush surviving members, singer Geddy lee and guitarist Alex LifesonThey have also shared their pain over the loss of their old friend, urging fans to "choose a cancer research group or a charity of their choice and make a donation on behalf of Neil."

Black saturday& # 39; s Geezer Butler Y The children of the beach& # 39; Brian Wilson They are among the other stars who wrote notes in honor of Neil.