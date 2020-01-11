Floyd Mayweather's daughter is dragged for posting a video of the depressed NBA YoungBoy talking to the wall

%MINIFYHTML98927d3c88f056c8e21f4c6c188205ff9% %MINIFYHTML98927d3c88f056c8e21f4c6c188205ff10%

Instagram

Iyanna & # 39; Yaya & # 39; Mayweather is accused of playing a role in pressing and stressing the rapper & # 39; Valuable Pain & # 39; regardless of your mental health after its publication now deleted.

Up News Info –

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather took a lot of heat on the Internet after posting a clip of her boyfriend on Instagram NBA YoungBoy talking to a wall She said the 20-year-old rapper was depressed and that was how he dealt with his mental health problems.

"He's depressed, that's how he handles his problem, he was talking to the wall," Yaya wrote in the original caption. The boxer's champion's daughter Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He quickly deleted his post as his comments section was flooded with criticism.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML98927d3c88f056c8e21f4c6c188205ff11% %MINIFYHTML98927d3c88f056c8e21f4c6c188205ff12%

Briana, another girl in YoungBoy's circle, criticized Yaya for shaming the "Valuable Pain" rapper by exposing him like this. Briana also claimed that Yaya had been harassing the rapper regardless of his mental health.

"Stupid stupid, bitch, why do you post it after calling this man several times by pressing and stressing him when he was close to him," Briana wrote. "Shit, he told you to stop calling him, why would you try to have him out there like that? Not everything is for everyone, you're a press a ** b *** h, and if I ever see you It's upstairs. "

Not to mention any name, the rapper apparently expressed his frustrations on Twitter with this cryptic post: "You're stupid if you think someone really cares."

Yaya Mayweather doesn't seem bothered by controversy

Meanwhile, Yaya didn't seem to mind the violent reaction. Instead, he posted a photo about putting his bare feet on his boyfriend, "I always put his feet on him [laughs]."