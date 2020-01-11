Flash Mob dances outside the court in the middle of Harvey Weinstein's trial

Harvey Weinstein is preparing to go to trial for crimes of sexual assault. After a brief delay because the chief prosecutor had something in his eye, a group of protesters gathered in front of the Manhattan court to protest the injustice of Weinstein's actions.

Songs and shouts were heard inside the courtroom while the selection of the jury continued, Page Six reported. Even the screams were audible, the exact words communicated were not distinguishable. Page Six states that a large group of women, dressed in black, danced and sang in unison for approximately 15 minutes until they dispersed.

The jury's selection is currently on its fourth day, and 108 potential jurors were in the courtroom during the process, as the protest continued across the street from the courthouse. Damon Chernois, one of Harvey's lawyers, asked the judge to dismiss jurors from the previous week.

Reportedly, Damon stood before the judge and declared that it was not "hard to see,quot; how jurors could be influenced by instant mafia outside the door. Judge James Burke, on the other hand, disagreed and said the jurors selected that day will remain until they are confirmed or unconfirmed at a later date.

As previously reported, the authorities beat Harvey with two counts of rape, one charge of a criminal sexual act, and two charges of predatory sexual assault. Despite being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct by approximately 80 women, the statute of limitations, among other variables, determined that only the accusations of three women would remain in a court of law.

In other news, Harvey Weinstein was punished by the judge after he was seen texting on two different cell phones while waiting to sit at the defense table. The judge asked him whether or not he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison due to text messages in court.

Ad

Subsequently, Harvey's lawyer requested that the judge on the bench be dismissed and replaced by a new one, due to the alleged demonstration of bias and prejudice.



Post views:

3