Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will marry this year

In recent years, we have seen many Bollywood celebrities deciding to take the plunge and get hooked. Now, soon there will be another addition to the list, since after almost two years of dating, it seems that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are ready to get married.

A report in a leading newspaper states that the two will marry later this year. A source close to the couple revealed: "The plan is to marry towards the end of the year, after the launch of Toofan, Farhan's next." But they could give a surprise by getting married before that. The final date has not yet been decided, but Farhan and Shibani have started preparations for the big day. "

Farhan and Shibani have always been low in regards to their relationship. On September 1, 2018, Shibani joked with his Instagram followers with a picture of her holding hands with a mysterious man, which was soon revealed to be Farhan.