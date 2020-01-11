Everything you need to know before the Critics ’Choice Awards 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the prize season is underway!

Last weekend, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Beyoncécame out with full force to celebrate the golden balloons. And now, we move on to the next. Ahead of the SAG Awards, Grammys Y Oscar comes nothing less than the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, Which will air on Sunday, January 12. Yes, as with the Star-filled Globes, your favorite celebrities will head to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th annual show, which pays tribute to the best in television and music.

"This has been a great year for television and movies," said Critics CEO & # 39; Choice Awards Joey Berlin He said in a statement. "In all genres, from all points of view and distribution platforms, brilliant narrators challenge us and delight us. We are very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them and their work."

And although we are only beginning the beloved holiday season, many use the winners of this particular event to help predict who will take home the coveted Academy Awards trophies in February. So, without further ado, let us analyze everything you need to know before Sunday's show.