Everything you need to know before the Critics ’Choice Awards 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the prize season is underway!
Last weekend, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Beyoncécame out with full force to celebrate the golden balloons. And now, we move on to the next. Ahead of the SAG Awards, Grammys Y Oscar comes nothing less than the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, Which will air on Sunday, January 12. Yes, as with the Star-filled Globes, your favorite celebrities will head to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th annual show, which pays tribute to the best in television and music.
"This has been a great year for television and movies," said Critics CEO & # 39; Choice Awards Joey Berlin He said in a statement. "In all genres, from all points of view and distribution platforms, brilliant narrators challenge us and delight us. We are very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them and their work."
And although we are only beginning the beloved holiday season, many use the winners of this particular event to help predict who will take home the coveted Academy Awards trophies in February. So, without further ado, let us analyze everything you need to know before Sunday's show.
1. The Irish leader with 14 nominations
This year, the Robert de Niro Y Al Pacino The movie was the one that nodded the most, including Best Movie, Best Director and Best Actor Ensemble. Not far away is Once upon a time … in Hollywood who has 12 chances of winning, and Brad Pitt I could bring home the Best Supporting Actor trophy. Little woman got nine nominations while 1917 Y Marriage history Both gave eight. As for television, When they see us top the list followed by We are Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek.
2. Taye Diggs returns as host
Guess who is back? For the second year in a row, the CW star All american It will take the stage to present the event. "It's a trip," he shared before the big night. "It is a crowd of which I am proud to be a part and proud to be ahead."
3. Kristen Bell receives a special honor
The good place co-star Ted danson It is intended to present to the actress and producer the #SeeHer award, which recognizes the stars that exceed the limits and "recognizes the importance of authentic portraits of women throughout the entertainment landscape." Previous winners include Claire Foy, Gal Gadot Y Viola Davis.
4. The menu will be plant based.
After the Golden Globes, Critics & # 39; Choice announced earlier this week that they will serve plant-based foods as a way to "shed light on sustainability and the growing climate crisis." Vegetarian tacos and burritos from Baja Fresh, as well as The Counter's plant-based burgers, will be available to all attendees. For dessert: Pinkberry and Cold Stone Creamery vegan treats.
5. There is a star-filled presenter formation
Yes, all your favorite A-listers will be present. Kelly Clarkson, Seth Meyers, Eugene Levy, Lucy Hale, Anne Hathaway And more, Many More prizes will be awarded throughout the night.
6. The program is broadcast live on The CW
Sit on the couch and watch the show aired live on Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. ET.