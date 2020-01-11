Evelyn Lozada cannot sue co-star basketball wives Chijindu ‘OG’ Ogom – The judge rejected her request to create a newspaper ad

Fans of Basketball Wives I know that Evelyn Lozada was trying to file a lawsuit against her. Bw Co-star, Chijindu "OG,quot; Ogom, however, so far, has not been able to deliver the necessary documents to boost demand.

Bossip reported that the judge granted Lozada an emergency hearing shortly before the holidays in which he begged the judge to allow him to print a notice of demand in a local newspaper, that way Ogom can really see him.

Unfortunately for Lozada, the judge rejected his request. Previously, the judge and the court had granted him a time limit of two months to facilitate the claim, however, he has not been able to contact Ogom. In 2019, Lozada filed a lawsuit against him for inflicting intentional anguish as well as defamation for suggesting he was racist online.

Reportedly, Ogom hinted that he was racist on social media. the Basketball Wives Star says he lost sponsorship agreements and was also subject to online harassment. Ogom has not yet responded to the demand, and does not seem to do so.

In December 2019, Ricki Mathers reported that Evelyn turned to her social media account to share a message after OG Chijindu spoke ill of her online. Evelyn, who has two children, was baptized after a period of introspective self-reflection.

For that reason, he refrains from having sex until he marries, and wants to change the representation of his reality show character. Fans of the show will remember when Lozada was accused of being a "colorist," and Shaunie O'Neal was too.

In addition, he found himself in altercations that almost became physical with several of his co-stars. OG, on the other hand, sat down with the presenters of a radio show in recent months and discussed the use of the word n ​​by Evelyn. In addition, he addressed Lozada's claim that he was Afro-Latin.

Around that time, Evelyn released a video in which she claimed that there were times when the devil had a "cunning and fun way,quot; of trying to get a believer out of his way. Lozada has a renewed sense of commitment to her faith.



