England bowler Mark Wood puts his & # 39; name is the hat & # 39; for the third test | Cricket News

Mark Wood has not played a competitive game since he helped England win the World Cup final almost six months ago, but the pacemaker is finally ready to launch the next phase of his career.

Wood has never been better than it was in the first half of 2019, returning to the test team with an explosion in St. Lucia and then playing a key role when Eoin Morgan's team won the biggest prize on a cricket day.

In the Caribbean he had been surprisingly fast, finally emerging as the destroyer of the red ball that England always hoped to be, and then blocked the role that brought him 18 wickets in the triumphant World Cup campaign.

Wood sent his full allocation of more than 10 in the famous victory at Lord & # 39; s, eliminating key hitter Ross Taylor, but at a cost. When the winning moment came, Jos Buttler ran out of Martin Guptill, Wood was off the field with a severely torn side that has kept him out of the way since then.

Wood was not considered for the first two Tests against Proteas, but, having built his workload on the networks, he woke up on Saturday, his 30th birthday, with positive news to share.

"I will put my name on the hat for the next game," he said.

"I would not say that I am 100 percent because I have not played the total amount of overs I should. It is a different kind of intensity and that is why we will have to make a decision."

"It will depend on management if I've played enough and I'm ready to start. But if they had to look at my bowling style and think it might be beneficial, then my name is in the hat."

With James Anderson flying home, England has a vacancy in the sewing attack and, although Wood is openly qualified less likely than Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes to fill it, he insists that previous struggles with self-confidence no longer exist.

"If I'm honest, I think Jofra and Woakesy are ahead of me in the hierarchical order," was his typically candid assessment.

"But I would love to think that this is my period of time, where I have overcome those difficult times, and now I can kick. I am not even on the team at the moment, but I feel much happier with myself." I feel that I am an England cricketer instead of someone who is always pushing to try to join the team.

"At the end of 2019, the trip to the West Indies and the World Cup, I felt that I was in great shape and with a great rhythm and that intrinsic feeling of playing bowling well is what I want to return to."

"The Test of Saint Lucia is presented in my mind as one of the best days I have had, so if I can answer that, I will be very happy. The trust is something huge and now I know I can do it. I know how I can do instead of potential, I know that I can now deliver if requested. "

England may distrust matching Wood and Archer in the same XI next week, and the latter also recovers from an elbow injury, but the idea of ​​the duo pushing each other as they did during the World Cup is tempting.

"We have a friendly rivalry for the speed gun," Wood admitted.

"I like the idea that we both work together in a test match, as long as he is not an intermediary asking me if I am only warming up when I turned my back."

"In the World Cup final I knew that I had overcome it. I was registered at 95.7 mph and he was at 95.6 mph and when we left the field and entered the locker room I was dying to tell him."