Emilio Estevez hates being called & # 39; Brat Pack & # 39;

The actor of & # 39; Breakfast Club & # 39; despises the term & # 39; Brat Pack & # 39; with which he is often associated due to his past roles in the movies of the age of majority aimed at teenagers of the 1980s.

Emilio Estevez He hates the fact that he will always be called a member of the "Brat Pack."

"The breakfast club"The star rose to fame in teen movies in the 1980s together Anthony Michael Hall, Rob lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi moore, Judd Nelson, Molly RingwaldY Ally sheedy – stars they called & # 39; Brat Pack & # 39; Due to your collaborations.

However, he cannot stand the term, since he feels that other stars who made films together are not so easily associated with an era.

"That (term) will be on my tombstone," Emilio tells The Guardian. "It's annoying because Brad Pitt, George ClooneyY Matt Damon We have worked together more than any of us have done. We just made two movies and somehow it became something else. "

However, he is proud of his performance with Hall, Nelson, Ringwald and Sheedy in the secondary comedy of the 1980s "The Breakfast Club".

"I think the stage allowed us to give that kind of performance, and John (Hughes, director of The Breakfast Club) allowed us to have the time to get under the skin of those characters and, as a result, it's a superior movie." He says.

Since then, his co-star Ringwald has criticized the film for its sexism and scenes that show teenagers trying to look under their skirt in an article in the New Yorker magazine, but Emilio says that while he appreciates the reevaluation of his co-star's work , no I don't like to think about his first movies.

"I wish everyone and everyone who writes something, whether it's a piece from New York or a new book by Demi (Moore)," the 57-year-old adds. "But as for retrospectives, I tend not to go there. I don't revitalize my past."