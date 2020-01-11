Elton John blames his past behavior on & # 39; Diva & # 39; for drug abuse

%MINIFYHTML82cd07a19ad39540349ef9642cd815709% %MINIFYHTML82cd07a19ad39540349ef9642cd8157010%

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; He admits that he was very rude in the past due to drug addiction, & # 39; I wasn't proud of that behavior because it's not really who I am & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Elton John He has insisted that his reputation as "diva" is entirely due to his cocaine habit in the past, which led to "bad behavior and irrationality."

The "Tiny Dancer" singer, who had a highly publicized battle with drug and alcohol addiction before finally becoming sober in the 1990s, said it was the "worst decision" of his life to try cocaine in 1974.

Speaking at the Chatter Awards podcast, Elton admitted that he had no idea what he was getting into when he first tried the drug: "I saw someone who used cocaine and didn't know what it was. They said it makes you feel good." So I thought & # 39; I'm going to try … & # 39; "

%MINIFYHTML82cd07a19ad39540349ef9642cd8157011% %MINIFYHTML82cd07a19ad39540349ef9642cd8157012%

"The worst decision of my life. I yelled at people. I wasn't proud of that behavior because it's not really who I am."

The 72-year-old man reflected his habit of drugs and worsened his reputation within the music industry, explaining: "It led many people to say that I have always been a diva. I am not. Now I do not take drugs."

The "Rocket Man" success creator previously confessed that he was terrified of returning to the sober stage, but had agreed to do a charity concert at Grosvenor House in London from which he did not want to retire, and the event helped him regain his confidence

"When the day came, I was terrified, but I managed to overcome the performance … That program gave me confidence to know that I could still act soberly," he told Variety.