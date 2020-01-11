Ellen Pompeo reacts to Justin Chambers's Anatomy of Gray exit

Veteran Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo she is as heartbroken as many of you that her co-star Justin Chambers He leaves the show.

The 49-year-old actor and ABC announced the shocking news on Friday. Chambers played Dr. Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy since it debuted in 2005. Season 16 and final began airing in September and the chain revealed that its last episode was broadcast in November, which means there was no official shipment for its character.

"#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses so far," read a tweet from Vanity fair, to what Pompeo answered on Saturday, "Truer words @ VanityFair (broken heart emoji) have never been said."

The actress has played Dr. Meredith Gray in Grey's Anatomy for the 16 seasons. She is one of the three original cast members who remain in the medical drama. The other two are Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr.