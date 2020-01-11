Ellen Pompeo reacts to Justin Chambers's Anatomy of Gray exit

Veteran Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo she is as heartbroken as many of you that her co-star Justin Chambers He leaves the show.
The 49-year-old actor and ABC announced the shocking news on Friday. Chambers played Dr. Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy since it debuted in 2005. Season 16 and final began airing in September and the chain revealed that its last episode was broadcast in November, which means there was no official shipment for its character.
"#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses so far," read a tweet from Vanity fair, to what Pompeo answered on Saturday, "Truer words @ VanityFair (broken heart emoji) have never been said."
The actress has played Dr. Meredith Gray in Grey's Anatomy for the 16 seasons. She is one of the three original cast members who remain in the medical drama. The other two are Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr.
Pompeo said last year that "there were many moments,quot; when he wanted to quit smoking. Grey's Anatomy.
"It's funny: I never wanted to get off the bus in the year I could get off," he said. Taraji P. Henson in an interview for Variety. "The first 10 years we had serious cultural problems, very bad behavior, a really toxic work environment. But once I started having children, it wasn't about me anymore. I need to support my family."
Last year, Forbes He named Pompeo the tenth highest paid actress in Hollywood, with estimated annual earnings of $ 22 million.
"At 40, where am I going to get this kind of money?" The star, a married mother of three children, told Henson. "I need to take care of my children. But after season 10, we had some big changes in front of the camera, behind the camera. It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud of, because I was so agitated for 10 years. My mission was converted, this cannot be fantastic for the public and a disaster behind the scenes. "
"Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the end of this story, "he continued." That is what held me back. Patrick Dempsey He left the show in season 11, and the studio and network believed that the show could not continue without the male protagonist. Then I had the mission to show that I could. I was on a double mission. "
