Ellen Pompeo addresses the departure of co-star Justin Chambers of Grey’s Anatomy

Since Justin Chambers announced that he would leave the ABC medical series, Grey's Anatomy, fans have wondered what the star of the show, Ellen Pompeo, thought. Page Six picked up a tweet from Vanity Fair, which Ellen re-tweeted, that said the series would not be the same without Alex Karev.

On Saturday morning, Ellen declared that she would miss her 15-year-old partner and added that it was a great joy to work with him for so many years. The 50-year-old actress declared: "Truer words have never been said @VanityFair."

As fans of Grey's Anatomy You know, Pompeo and Chambers are two of the four original cast members, including James Pickins Junior and Chandra Wilson. Last Friday, Chambers announced that he would leave the series in which he played a role for the past fifteen years. The actor revealed the news in a statement to Deadline.

As for the reason, Justin said he hoped to change his acting roles and embark on a different creative path.

Fans of Grey's AnatomyIn the last fifteen years, they have become accustomed to seeing Mr. Chambers on the screen, so there is no doubt that many of his spectators will be bothered to see him leave. In addition, Alex is one of the most popular characters in the program.

Justin said in his statement that there was never a good time to say goodbye to a fifteen-year-old show, but he had to. Justin also yelled at some of his former cast members, including James Pickens, Chandra Willison and the aforementioned Ellen Pompeo.

According to Justin's Wikipedia page, he first studied acting at HB Studio in the Big Apple and then began modeling for Dolce and Gabbana, Armani and Calvin Klein. His career in the fashion industry began seriously when he was approached by a talent scout in Paris, France.

While it has become more famous for Grey's Anatomy, also had a role in Another World, and also a supporting role in the film, Liberty Heights – a dramatic comedy of 1999. He was elected as Dr. Alex Karev in 2005.



