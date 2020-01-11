Dwayne Johnson joins the cast of the television series Young Rock

Dwayne Johnson is taking his career to the small screen for the new comedy show, Young rock, broadcasting on NBC. Dwayne, 47, who had a role in the HBO series, Ballers, He will portray a character inspired by himself and his life.

Co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Dwayne, Chiang and Khan, they will all be executive producers of the new program with their team at Seven Bucks Productions. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dwayne will star in the 11 episodes ordered by the network.

Previously, Dwayne worked with NBC to The Titan games. The actor was the host and producer.

Johnson fans know that he is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, after his successful career as a professional wrestler. However, he is often in the media for their relationships, including why he and his wife got married in the morning.

As previously reported, Dwayne and Lauren Hashian married approximately five months ago, and described him as "magical." According to Nick Markus, from a December 2019 report, Johnson stopped next to the set of The Ellen DeGeneres show to explain why they got married specifically at 7:45 a.m.

According to the fighter who became an actor, they wanted to celebrate the wedding very early in the morning, that way they could finish the ceremony sooner rather than later. The idea is that they can then have lunch with the family and enjoy the rest of the day.

There were other reasons too. Dwayne revealed that they were married in Hawaii, where the mornings are spectacular. He added, "It was really a magical, magical wedding."

In the past, the actor has been more than honest about his past romances, including why he doubted whether to walk down the aisle again. In December 2019, Johnson said it was a challenge for him to marry a second time because his last separation was very traumatic and difficult.

The actor married Dany García, with whom he separated twelve years ago in 2007. During a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, the actor admitted that the divorce was hard for his mental and emotional health.



