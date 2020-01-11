Drug trafficking: Guinea-Bissau used as a transit point | Guinea-Bissau News

%MINIFYHTMLd77677b156ce7c9021049d9d1bdbcafe9% %MINIFYHTMLd77677b156ce7c9021049d9d1bdbcafe10%

The United States Drug Control Administration says that Guinea-Bissau is becoming what it calls a Narco state.

He accuses Latin American drug traffickers of bribing state officials to allow cocaine destined for Europe to travel through the country and into the Sahel region, where armed groups use drugs to finance their fighting.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from the capital, Bissau.