Draya Michele and & # 39; Just Friend & # 39; Corey Coleman flirting on Instagram

Wenn

The former star of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; and the New York Giants player gets flirtatious even though she says he is only a friend after his dinner for two in New York.

Up News Info –

Draya Michele flirted with a new rumored man Corey Coleman. He posted a new Instagram photo with a "© ️" in the caption. Fans believed that the "Basketball Wives"Low-key alum declared herself as his girlfriend with the" c "emoji.

But whatever the emoji means, the New York Giants player approved it. The 25-year-old NFL wide receiver responded by folding the "© ️ © ️" emoji in the comments section and the 34-year-old brunette stunner responded quickly with "betta CC me".

Fans tried to decode the emoji that the rumored lovebirds used repeatedly in their round trip. "The © ️ is the emoji that means copyright," wrote one. Another said: "It's really because of his initials, Corey Coleman, and he says it's what he was putting those c for."

<br />

Draya and Corey were first seen together at the New York Tao celebrity meeting point earlier this month. It was dinner for two.

Despite being flirtatious on Instagram, Draya insisted on Twitter that her relationship was strictly platonic. To one of his followers who wanted him separated from Orlando Scandrick It was just a public relations trick, she replied: "I wish it was a trick too. Unfortunately it isn't. And the other guy and I are just friends, but I don't have the energy to clear it up. So, well."

<br />

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick began having an intermittent relationship in 2013. He proposed to her in 2015 and she gave birth to her son in 2016.

It is not clear when they separated exactly, but she said she had been single throughout the month of December. Meanwhile, he last published a family photo with her in April 2019.

"Merry Christmas to all," he said in his Instagram story. "So, if someone has something to say about me or the guy I used to be committed to, keep it. We don't care. I've been single all December."