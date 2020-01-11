Donny van de Beek: Manchester United movement in January ruled out by Ajax midfielder | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7586f7ea0c4dd49f5f1dc90cadb0f4099% %MINIFYHTML7586f7ea0c4dd49f5f1dc90cadb0f40910%

Donny van de Beek says he will not join Manchester United in January and will remain at Ajax until at least the end of this season.

According to reports, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the Dutch international as a goal in the midfield during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid has also been linked to Van de Beek, but the 22-year-old ruled out the possibility of leaving the Champions League semifinals last season this month.

"It's not that I can or want to do something right now," said Van de Beek FOX Sports Netherlands after the Ajax friendly against the Brugge Club in Qatar.

"I said it before and I will say it again: I will stay at Ajax this season. And maybe next season too.

"These reports on Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but now it is not important. I have said that I will stay in Ajax and that I will do it 100 percent."

Ajax was eliminated from the Champions League this season in the group stage

Van de Beek, who has scored eight goals in 24 games for Ajax this season, did not rule out signing for United in the summer.

When asked if he could see positive and negative aspects in a possible move to United, De Beek said: "You can see it that way.

"It's not something that is on my mind right now, but what you say is true."

