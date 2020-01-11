Dog The bounty hunter will not get rid of her friend, regardless of how her daughter feels

Dog the Bounty Hunter has appeared disconsolate to the public for the death of his wife Beth Chapman. However, it seems that he has already moved with a woman who has managed to anger his daughter.

After dating rumors about Dog and a family friend named Moon Angell were already running, his daughter went online to reveal that she doesn't approve of their relationship.

‘If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do? If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with his, what would you do? It's not when or why it's who

She went on to say that her father is an adult and can do whatever she wants, but she won't support him.

Dog has not only defended Moon, but will not get rid of her friend, regardless of how her daughter feels.

A source told Up News Info: ‘Moon has been a great friend to both Beth and Dog for years. They are more brothers and sisters than anything else. Moon has created a trust and friendship with Dog that should not be confused with anything else. His children have always been a lightning rod and say things that are not true and it is something that Dog, unfortunately, has to deal with. But Dog does not seek to throw anyone under the bus, since he only wants to live his life and that includes a friendship with Moon. It's nothing more, no matter what someone wants to say. "

The informant went on to say that Moon has been helping him cope with the loss of Beth that hit him extremely hard.

As you have probably heard, Dog has had a good amount of health problems since his wife died.



