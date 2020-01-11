DJ Qualls comes out as Gay Onstage on Comedy Show

DJ Qualls He has publicly revealed himself as gay and says he is tired of worrying about what people think of him or how his sexuality could affect his acting career.

The 41 year old man Travel, Supernatural Y The man in the high castle The actor made his comments on Twitter on Friday night, just after announcing the news on stage to his friend and former co-star. Jim JeffriesStandup comedy show at the Balboa Theater in San Diego.

"It's 11:20 pm. I just went on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego," he said. tweeted. "Yes, I'm gay. I've been gay all this time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what I would do to my career."

"Well done friend, very proud of you,quot; answered French actor Sebastian Rochéwho also starred Supernatural Y The man in the high castle.

"Proud of you, my friend. I love you, man,quot; tweeted Supernatural Y Veronica Mars alum Adam Rose.

Qualls, originally from Tennessee, starred in the Jeffries FX comedy series, born in Australia. Legit between 2013 and 2014, and also made an appearance in Comedy Central The Jim Jeffries Show in 2018