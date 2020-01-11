Danger episode on the question of Palestine causes uproar | Palestine News

Popular American game show The danger has been submerged in controversy after they told a contestant that he had the wrong answer after identifying the birthplace of Jesus, the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, as Palestine.

The incident took place in the first round of the game aired on Friday, when Katie Needle received the clue: "Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity,quot;, under the category "Where is that Church?"

Needle, a retail supervisor, from Brooklyn, responded to Palestine, but was told his answer was incorrect.

One of the other two contestants, Jack McGuire, intervened with the response "Israel,quot;, which host Alex Trebek accepted as correct.

Apparently @Danger I had a question today about The Church of the Nativity and when the contestant answered "Palestine,quot;, it was considered incorrect and the next contestant said "Israel,quot; and was counted as correct. @Danger please explain. – Deanna ديانا (@deannaothman) January 10, 2020

The Church of the Nativity, declared a world heritage site, is located in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, internationally recognized as part of Palestine.

Israel occupied the West Bank and meast Jerusalem In the Six Day War of June 1967, in a movement that the international community has never recognized.

Christian pilgrims and tourists from all over the world visit Bethlehem throughout the year, especially on occasions such as Christmas.

The risk producers were not available for comment at the time of publication.

& # 39; Inexcusable & # 39;

The episode was picked up by people on social networks, and many criticized the producers and presenters of the show and demanded that they apologize.

Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories that Israel occupies illegally (Katie Needle got the correct answer and was stolen). @Danger He owes an apology for supporting the illegal takeover of Palestinian lands universally condemned by Israel.pic.twitter.com/Ym99YziM4k – Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) January 11, 2020

Omar Ghraieb, a Palestinian writer based in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that: "What happened is inexcusable. Jeopardy should apologize and give a clear explanation. This should not happen calmly and be forgotten."

"This (danger incident) simply shows how the occupation and cleanliness of the Palestinian people of the historical record has been normalized." Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations of Arizona, told Al Jazeera.

James Zogby of Zogby Analytics, and an American public opinion pollster, said the incident "is an insult to the history, the reality, to the thousands of oppressed Palestinians in Bethlehem."

This is outrageous. If "Israel,quot; had been the answer, it would have been bad enough. But the fact that she gave "Palestine,quot; as the thought response and was told that she was wrong makes this an outrage and an insult to the history, the reality, the thousands of oppressed Palestinians in Bethlehem – James J. Zogby (@ jjz1600) January 11, 2020

Zogby recently wrote that: "Suffering under Israeli military occupation since 1967, Bethlehem has been slowly strangled. He has lost most of his land due to settlement construction. It is surrounded by a 30-foot-high concrete wall, stripped of its resources and denied access to external markets. "

The United Nations says that Israeli settlements in Bethlehem and other parts of the occupied West Bank are illegal, and has described them as "flagrant violation,quot; of international law.

& # 39; Ahistoric propaganda & # 39;

Tamara Nassar, associate editor of Electronic Intifada, told Al Jazeera that the Jeopardy incident contributes to the "colonial ideal of settlers erasing Palestinians from their own cultural and religious sites, both in conscience and in physical events.

"While the audience feeds on historical propaganda, Israel often forbids Palestinian Christians in Gaza from worshiping in the Church of the Nativity of Bethlehem, the issue of the danger issue," Nassar added.

Christians in Gaza who plan to travel to the West Bank for Christmas or Easter should apply for a single-use temporary permit to Israel from their Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, which often arbitrarily denies many who seek permission.

"Perhaps nothing resembles this absence of engineering the american The imagination of the public is more poetic than the way in which the contestants must formulate their answers as questions: What is Palestine? "Nassar said.