Cyrus Christie: Man to appear in court accused of racially aggravated assault on player Fulham's sister | Soccer news

Last update: 11/01/20 7:51 pm
A man will appear in court next month, accused of a racially aggravated assault against Fulham defender's sister, Cyrus Christie, during a game earlier this season.
Sean Modlin, 31, of Brookside, Chorley, Lancashire, has been summoned to court for the incident, which took place at the end of Fulham's 1-0 loss to Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium on August 3.
South Yorkshire police said in a statement: "On Saturday, August 3, 2019, it was reported that a 28-year-old woman was attacked inside Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley, after the Fulham v Barnsley match.
"Sean Modlin, of Brookside, Chorley, Lancashire, has been summoned to court for assault, harassment, alarm / aggravated racial / religious distress by words or in writing, and uses threatening or abusive words / behaviors that can cause harassment, alarm or anguish
"He will appear before the Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 12."
Christie, who played in Fulham's 1-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday, expressed relief at the news that Modlin will appear in court to answer the charges.
He tweeted: "Finally, some good news on this front."
In August, Fulham promised to take the strongest possible action on the author of the assault, if identified.
