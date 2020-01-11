Cynthia Bailey on friendship with Nene Leakes: "I still have love for her,quot;

Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes have gone from being two peas in a pod to not being able to be in the same room between them. In a recent interview, the supermodel seems to have the hope that they will be able to return to where they once were.

In the episodes that are currently broadcasting from Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene has decided to ask for a truce with the ladies.

He sent Cynthia a note at the opening of his cellar that said: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that we would be in this place. I've always been a supportive friend for you and this time it won't be different. I am proud of you and I encourage you from afar! I hope you continue to have the courage to pursue your dreams! Congratulations on the opening of your new business. I'm sure it will be a success. "

In real time, it seems that the two are working to repair their friendship, but there is still a long way to go.

While talking with Extra, Bailey was asked if she and Nene could be friends again.

She replied: ‘I hope so. I really hope so. You know, there was a lot of genuine love there, and although we are out, there still is. I still love her, so I won't speak for her, but I definitely still love her and, you know, it sucks to be close to your ex-friend and not be able to be like friends and no, you know, I had that, that brotherhood more. I don't want to not be friends with her. I definitely don't want to be her enemy. "

Cynthia also commented on Leakes's claim that there would be no RHOA without her.

She agrees to the extent that there are no other leaks of Nene.

What do you think of Bailey's statements?



