Could "Megxit,quot; be a real fairy tale for Canada?

MONTREAL – Some have suggested that they could become king and queen of Canada.

Tim Hortons, the quintessential Canadian coffee chain, offered them "free coffee for life."

Others recommended Ottawa, the sleepy capital of the nation, as a possible home, noting that if they narrowed their eyes enough, they could pretend that the Parliament buildings were palaces.

Prince Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle, also known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, electrified the world this week with their announcement that they planned to withdraw from official royal duties and live part-time in North America.

But even before revealing which country they would like to return home to, many Canadians were already baffled by the possibility of moving to Canada, part of the federation of loose nations known as the British Commonwealth, and injecting some glamor into the expansion. , country of chilling cold.