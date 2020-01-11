Could "Megxit,quot; be a real fairy tale for Canada?

MONTREAL – Some have suggested that they could become king and queen of Canada.
Tim Hortons, the quintessential Canadian coffee chain, offered them "free coffee for life."
Others recommended Ottawa, the sleepy capital of the nation, as a possible home, noting that if they narrowed their eyes enough, they could pretend that the Parliament buildings were palaces.
Prince Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle, also known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, electrified the world this week with their announcement that they planned to withdraw from official royal duties and live part-time in North America.
But even before revealing which country they would like to return home to, many Canadians were already baffled by the possibility of moving to Canada, part of the federation of loose nations known as the British Commonwealth, and injecting some glamor into the expansion. , country of chilling cold.
It's "the end of the fairy tale we all deserve,quot; Anne T. Donahue, a Toronto-based writer, who emerged in The Globe and Mail, the leading national newspaper in Canada. He called his decision "a movement of power,quot; so that the royal couple "stopped enduring nonsense,quot; and took possession of their own lives.
“Then, Harry and Meghan could move to Canada. Let's be honest, isn't it? "The National Post added with a conservative tendency. Canadians are excited about this opportunity to live up to their,quot; national reputation as an educated host, "he wrote, highlighting the possible economic benefits for Toronto if they decide to live there.
But Tim Hortons may have better captured the national mood with his appeal to the couple.
"Without pressure, Meghan and Harry,quot; It was written on Twitter. “But if you choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it."
Rumors that Canada, which features Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in her coins and her $ 20 bills, was her favorite refuge from Britain, was revived this week after the couple's statement announcing that his plans clearly mentioned "North America,quot; instead of the United States. In addition, a digital firm based in Toronto He designed his website explaining his plans.
And after the announcement, the duchess returned to Canada, According to the BBC, where he had allegedly left his 8-month-old baby, Archie, after spending Christmas and New Year in British Columbia.
During their recent six-week vacation, the couple captivated local residents on Vancouver Island by interrupting a walk to bravely help a couple trying to take a selfie, according to local news reports. They were also rejected by a fancy seafood restaurant that serves steamed caviar and clams amid security concerns.
Even without the historical connection of Canada with its former colonial ruler, the Duchess, American, has close ties with the country and many Canadian friends. For seven years, during his previous acting career, he lived in Toronto while filming the popular legal drama "Suits."
The relative lack of intrusion of the Canadian media could also offer relief from the voracious British sensational press, which has called the entire effort "Megxit."
Perhaps considering the couple's potential to polish the Canadian brand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, himself a member of political royalty as the son of a former prime minister, welcomed them. on Twitter in December around your holiday period.
"Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie, we all wish him a quiet and blessed stay in Canada," he wrote. "You are among friends and you are always welcome here."
Such is the enthusiasm for the couple in Canada that A survey published this week showed that 60 percent of Canadians supported the appointment of Prince Harry as governor general, the representative of the crown in Canada's constitutional monarchy system.
"It is a great source of national pride that the royal couple wants to be here," Lagassé said. "It makes Canadians feel better about themselves."
He even raised the idea that, hypothetically, the federal parliament could make Harry and Meghan king and queen of Canada, based on recent decisions by Canadian courts on the issue of royal succession, and several loopholes in Canadian law.
But he stressed that most Canadians are unlikely to support that, given a general reluctance, he said, about the review of constitutional debates that run the risk of dividing the country.
In any case, he added, support for the monarchy generally remained lukewarm at best in a country where many saw constitutional ties to the crown as a historical relic rather than a necessity.
However, experts and citizens alike have rushed to offer advice on everything from how the couple should dress to face the Canadian winter to where they should live. A frequent tip: Prince Harry could find favor by taking hockey.
"They would do well to get rid of the crowns, scepters and garlands of priceless gems and jewels, and wear the part of their average Canuck," the self-styled Canadian anti-monarchist John Semley, He wrote in The Guardian newspaper of Great Britain. "I'm talking about red and black flannel shirts."
In addition to Toronto, popular suggestions for possible royal residences include Vancouver, where rainy weather and picturesque natural landscapes could remind the couple of England.
But others warned that they should avoid Montreal, given that the monarchists were rare in Quebec, a proud majority French province that was ceded in 1763 after Britain defeated France in the Seven Years' War. The queen also avoided visiting Quebec City since 1964, when protesters showed her back.
Not everyone is excited about the prospect of the couple moving to Canada.
Public attitudes toward royalty could quickly freeze if Canadians had to pay the high cost of their security, Lagassé said. In addition, although the couple says they want to be financially independent, there is no guarantee that they can obtain permits to work in Canada.
Although Prince Harry's grandmother is the personification of the Canadian state, he said, that does not confer legal rights for his progeny in Canada.
Perhaps it is a sign of what is to come that Tim Hortons' offer of free coffee to the couple has also provoked a violent reaction on social networks, after a union said the company had blocked workers in Winnipeg after his demand for a salary increase.
The royal couple "can afford to buy the company," a woman wrote on twitter. "Your employees cannot pay the rent."
Despite all the real uproar, Canadians could rejoice prematurely if the couple decides to go to the United States to be closer to the duchess's family.
After all, Prince Harry can pay attention to the words of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who said this about Canada during a trip there in 1976:
"We don't come here for our health. We can think of other ways to have fun."
%MINIFYHTMLf8e37c52a14951430305681399cf2d6c13%