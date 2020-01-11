Claressa Shields beat Ivana Habazin to become the fastest three peso world champion | Boxing News





Claressa Shields dominated Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City

Claressa Shields became the fastest three-peso champion in boxing history with a clear points win over Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City.

Shields was only having his tenth professional start in the twice-delayed clash with Habazin and barely had trouble continuing his perfect record by claiming the vacant titles of the WBC and WBO.

In doing so, the 24-year-old improved the feat of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka, who won third world titles at different weights in their 12th fight.

The Olympic champion Shields was already a champion in the super middle and medium weight, but had no problems falling to 154 pounds against her Croatian opponent, although she could not stop before the judges' cards came into play.

They would score the match 100-90, 99-89 and 100-89 in favor of Shields, who was at a distance for the sixth successive fight and is now likely to return to the middleweight to defend his undisputed title.

Shields' advantage in skill and speed was obvious from the first bell, dominating with his jab and forcing Habazin on the defensive.

Habazin was forced to kneel in the sixth after a series of great blows to the body and head, but that short break was enough to take her to the doorbell.

Bravely, the Croatian fighter was able to withstand almost constant pressure during the last three rounds when Shields went to a standstill, but there was never a question about the scores when they were counted.

Elin Cederroos could be a future opponent for Shields and defended his super middleweight belts earlier in the same card

"We spent so many months in the camp for this fight," said Shields, whose potential future opponent, Elin Cederroos, observed from the ring after a successful defense of the previous super middleweight title against Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa.

"It was not what I wanted, but I am happy with the improvement. This feels great, I did it in 10 fights. Now I am number one, the fastest boxer in history to become a three division world champion."

"I am the greatest woman of all time because she couldn't do anything with me. Zero.

"I just want to be a better fighter, that's all. I want to grow female boxing. I want us to have the same pay, the same opportunity. I would love to share a card with Deontay Wilder, Errol Spence. I want to be in with the likes of those types ".