Christian Pulisic: Writing down Burnley's hat-trick & # 39; meant a lot & # 39; after the slow start of Chelsea | Soccer news

Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick against Burnley the last time they met

The last time Chelsea played against Burnley in October, Christian Pulisic announced his arrival with the perfect hat-trick, which he said "meant a lot,quot; after a slow start to life in England.

The American scored with his left foot, right foot and head when the Blues won 4-2 at Turf Moor to leave the mark of his new club in his first opening in the Premier League since August.

Pulisic will miss Burnley's return visit this weekend due to a tendon injury, but he reflected on his great performance a few months ago.

He said Football saturday: "Absolutely (scoring was a pitch). It was my first goal and the first start in a while. I was really happy when that moment happened, all those emotions hit me and you could see clearly in my face in celebration what happened. It means to me.

"The day could not have gone better, everything seemed to go my way. With experience in games and good performances, you start to gain more confidence."

"Having the confidence of your teammates and coaches can help a lot, so I think that helps me and pushes me forward."

It has been an indirect trip for Pulisic to Chelsea. He was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, home of the famous American chocolate brand, and spent time with the Brackley Town youth team before returning to the U.S. UU. And then move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany at the age of 18.

He got his attention while he was with the Bundesliga team, and was linked to several important European clubs, before signing for Chelsea in January 2019.

"I moved a lot when I was a child and I think it helped a little," he said. "I have had many life experiences, moving and changing clubs, being in different places.

"Obviously I was very young in Brackley Town, so I don't have the best memories, but I do remember that it was a great moment."

"It was a great leap to go to Germany. It was my first time out of the family, being in Europe and without speaking the language. All those experiences are what I think helped me to get here, so I am very happy."

"London is an amazing city. Coming from a slightly smaller city like Dortmund to London has been great. Knowing the culture, seeing how big football is: the Premier League is amazing and it's huge here."

Christian Pulisic spent three years in Germany at Borussia Dortmund

"It means everything to me. Being part of this club, this team being in the Premier League where I always wanted to be, is a dream for me."

Now Pulisic is more established in England, all the focus is now on the field. The 21-year-old is surrounded by equally young and exciting players and is being driven by a Chelsea legend in Frank Lampard.

Christian Pulisic has scored three more goals this season

"It's amazing, being also a young man," Pulisic added. "Being able to play with these guys and learn all together, and we also have some more experienced players. It's a really great mix and it helps us learn a lot and we push the old ones too!

"Obviously, Lampard was a great player in Chelsea. I saw him grow up, so discovering that he was going to be my coach is great. He has been great. He is very intense, the training sessions are also very intense and I think that shows In our game style: high pressure, hard to play and that's what we want to be.

"We want to finish in a place in the top four. We want to fight for that, always be successful and finish as high as we can. That is the goal, we want to win every game, take game by game and try to get results."

