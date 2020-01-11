Christian Eriksen and Inter Milan will hold new talks over the weekend | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen has no contract with the Spurs at the end of the season

Inter Milan should hold new talks with Christian Eriksen's agent over the weekend about a possible deal for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter met with the player's representative in Milan on Friday and presented an offer for Denmark's international.

Eriksen is without a contract at the end of the season and could leave the Spurs during the January transfer period for the right price.

Manchester United had been linked to a £ 20 million move for the 27-year-old and held talks with the Spurs about an agreement for Eriksen last summer.

However, they have ruled out making an attempt to take Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window, leaving Inter in pole position to secure his signature.

