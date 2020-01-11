Chrissy Teigen's parents will officially divorce days after the 37th wedding anniversary

Instagram

Ron Teigen filed for divorce from Vilailuck & # 39; Pepper & # 39; Teigen in November 2019, noting in their court documents that they separated in silence on January 1, 2017.

Up News Info –

Chrissy TeigenParents will be officially declared single again only four days after what would have been their 37th wedding anniversary.

People.com now reports that the division will become legal on May 14, 2020.

The couple married on May 10, 1983, and are parents of the personality of the model turned into television and her sister, Tina.

Chrissy has not yet publicly commented on the divorce, but John legendThe wife from before admitted that her parents had been living apart for some time.

"Mom has finished so much that she basically lives with us and they have had this kind of relationship for a long time," he shared in 2018. "And my dad comes to the house every two days, more or less. Yesterday."

And, during a Vanity Fair interview, shortly before the headlines reached the headlines, he joked about the end of his mother's and father's marriage, joking with journalist Karen Valby: "Two Christmas!