Chitrangada Singh will star in front of Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas

Since it was announced that the creepy and menacing character Bob Biswas of Sujoy Ghosh Kahaan would get his own feature film, he raised many eyebrows. The character was one of Kahaani's highlights and, despite waiting for some time, we are happy to see more about the Bob complex in detail. An official announcement was recently made in which it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the character of the ruthless murderer, while Shah Rukh Khan will become a producer for it. Now, we find something that will excite you even more for the movie.

A source close to the project informed us that it will be Chitrangada Singh, who will be chosen along with Abhishek Bachchan in the psychological thriller. There is no denying that Chitrangada is a very talented actress and we are sure that her inclusion in the film will only increase the value. While there is no official confirmation of the same, we expect manufacturers to make the disclosure soon.

Speaking of movies, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan by Anurag Kashyap. While Chitrangda starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra in Bazaar.