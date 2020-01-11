Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior leaked online

It's only been a day since Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak arrived on the screens and the two films have already become victims of online piracy. The infamous Tamil Rockers website has hit again and this time they managed to do it in just one day.

Previously, the website leaked movies like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Thambi, Hero, Jumanji The Next Level, Ghost Stories, War, Housefull 4 and Bala. Despite several legal interventions, the anonymous site seems unaffected and continues with its forms. Although the movies begin their box trips with a good note, this hit will surely affect their collections.

Speaking about the cast of the films, while Chhapaak of Meghna Gulzar stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey in key roles, the period drama of Om Raut Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior presents Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny.