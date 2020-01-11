Challenge Cup Summary: Bristol to quarterfinals | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe5796b52120431585328b1afcbd3959e9% %MINIFYHTMLe5796b52120431585328b1afcbd3959e10%





Luke Hamilton scores for Bristol

Bristol became the first English team to reach the quarter-finals of the European Rugby Challenge Cup with a comprehensive victory over Brive.

The 52-3 Bears victory kept their perfect record in Group Four and said they will be home in the last eight.

Piers O & # 39; Conor and Dave Attwood scored in the first half and added five more attempts in the second, with Callum Sheedy turning the seven.

Bristol is 13 points from second place Zebre, who achieved the impact of the round by hitting Stade Francais 29-24 in Paris.

Stade recovered from 17-0 down, but they were always playing to catch up and it was the Italians who won the victory and the bonus point.

A first level clash in Group One ended with a convincing 42-14 victory for Castres against Dragons.

Six attempts by the hosts secured their bonus point, with Dragons only getting two efforts from Jared Rosser in the second half.

Ollie Lawerence attacks for Worcester

Worcester tie level with dragons in 15 points thanks to a throbbing 66-10 victory over Russian fishes Enisei.

With the lock Michael Fatialofa still in intensive care after the neck injury he suffered against the Saracens last weekend, Warriors would have been forgiven for not having his mind set on the field, but they had a completely professional performance.

Ollie Lawrence scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; in the first half and Worcester retired after halftime, scoring six more attempts.

Bordeaux-Begles secured their place at the top of Group Three with a 32-17 over previous undefeated Edinburgh.

The top scorer of the competition, Matthieu Jalibert, contributed 12 points, with attempts by Semi Radradra and Santiago Cordero in the first half and Yann Lesgourges in the second.

Third place Wasps won in France for the first time in more than five years, beating Agen 52-24 in a match that featured 11 attempts.

Eight of them went to the English team, which were out of place in the second minute when Ashley Johnson crossed.

Agen kept pace for most of the first half, but Tom Cruse's converted attempt shortly before the break gave Wasps a nine-point mattress and they extended it in the second period, with Jimmy Gopperth scoring twice.

London Irish & # 39; s the miserable race continued with a 27-10 defeat on the bottom side of Group Two, Bayonne, who scored four attempts.

Pau he finished a losing race of six games away from home in the competition by winning Rugby Calvisano 47-19 in Group Five.