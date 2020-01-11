Carlo Ancelotti, relieved by Everton's victory over Brighton | Soccer news

















Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied with the way his Everton team responded to his FA Cup loss to Liverpool last week.

Everton's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, admits that winning again was the most important thing his players could have done against Brighton.

Richarlison's 38-minute goal resolved the game and was a relief after the embarrassment of Merseyside derby last weekend against Liverpool's second rope in the third round of the FA Cup.

"The most important part of the day was the result," said the Italian after a first victory in three games.

Highlights of Everton's victory against Brighton

"The performance for 60 minutes was good. At the beginning, we were a little slow to build from behind, but after that we were in the game, we could have scored a second, but naturally at the end when we are only 1 -0 up we had more difficulties To control the game.

"But everything was fine, we defended ourselves well, suffering a little but absolutely normal."

Following the defeat in the derby, Everton has suffered a difficult week, with a small group of fans on the training ground in an attempt to vent his frustrations towards the players, instead of being received by the football director Marcel Brands , while Fabian Delph was involved in a discussion on social networks that led the midfielder to be booed when he left the bench in the second half.

The head of Everton, Ancelotti, shakes hands with midfielder Fabian Delph

Ancelotti wants to change the mentality so that the players are in the front foot from the beginning.

"The reaction was good, of course, but I think my idea is that we don't have to react, we have to act," he added.

"The fact that we had to react means that we didn't act well before."

The Everton chief felt that Theo Walcott should have had a fourth-minute penalty when Lewis Dunk withdrew him, even if VAR decided there was no punishable offense.

"The fact that Walcott did not fall I think he influenced the referee, that was the reason. It is a difficult job for the referee," was the Italian's evaluation.

Brighton, now with only one victory in the last seven games, allowed Everton to take the initiative, but improved after the break and substitute Glenn Murray could have got a draw in the absence of two minutes left.

Brighton's boss, Graham Potter, says his team's attitude and effort were great, but they lacked quality in the final third.

"We could have had something. We had a couple of opportunities with Glenn Murray at the end, we hit the bar (although Leandro Trossard) and we made it to the last third quite frequently," said manager Graham Potter.

"Our disappointment is that we probably did not do enough in that last third to create as many opportunities as we would like and press them."

"We gave the ball away when we had the chance to keep it and that means they take you back a little."

"We wanted to put them under a little more pressure, but we couldn't do it. There wasn't much in the game in the first half, to be fair, but the score meant we were disappointed."

"We had to change things at halftime, we stepped on the game a little more and we felt we created some pressure."

"But at the same time we continued in the last third often and we lacked quality in the last third, and they were attacking our target too easily."