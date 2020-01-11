Cardi B receives a response from Nigerian officials after he published these impressive photos with his request to obtain citizenship of the African country due to the actions of Donald Trump

After recent political events, it seems that Cardi B might be considering leaving the United States and settling in Nigeria to start a new life, as the famous rapper said in one of his latest social media posts.

The Bronx celebrity, who hates President Donald Trump, expressed disappointment with the current political situation in the United States.

In a new message on Twitter that said things were getting really serious, since, according to reports, Trump endangered the lives of Americans, the artist explained: “Now I know that many of you don't care because You don't work for the government or for all of you probably don't even have a job, but this shit is really serious, brother. This shit is crazy. "

Offset's wife added: "Our country is in hell right now because of a crappy wall, and we really need to take this seriously."

The words of the music star were a reference to the recent disappearance of the important Iranian official, Quasem Soleimani, who was attacked with missiles by an American drone during his stay in Baghdad.

Very nice https://t.co/7F2p19FnCT – iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2020

The murder was allegedly carried out as an act of reprisal against the Iranian, after the US embassy building was attacked by Iranian forces on December 31.

In addition, it was reported that the air raid, which took Soleimani's life, was carried out due to a direct order from the president.

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe – iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

As a result, in his post on Twitter, Cardi B considered Trump's decision as the "dumbest move Trump made to date …" and continued to claim that he would try to obtain Nigerian citizenship if the conflict between the two countries worsened. .

The Nigerian government official, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, responded to Cardi B, saying: "As head of the Diaspora for Ngr, we cannot wait to receive it again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to speak a walk through the Gate of the Return in Badagry. It is an indescribable experience. "

The 27-year-old rapper's choice of a new place to live may be influenced by his recent visit to Nigeria when he performed in the country for his participation in the Livespot X Festival.

The list of successes had a great time there because he shared a couple of photographs on social networks that showed his enthusiasm for being in Lagos.



