C Palace 1 – 1 Arsenal





Referee Paul Tierney shows a red card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal had the assistant video referee (VAR) expel the scorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park tied them 1-1.

Arsenal took a 12-minute lead when Aubameyang finished an 18-pass move with his 16th goal of the season in all competitions.

However, the home team struck back nine minutes after halftime through Jordan Ayew's deflected effort, before Arsenal was reduced to ten men when the VAR intervened to send Aubameyang for a dangerous entry midway through the second half.

How Palace denied Arsenal

The visitors did not take the time to move forward, as Palace recklessly chose to resist his London rivals in the early stages, with Arsenal opening the scoring with an exquisite goal.

The movement began with David Luiz shooting the ball in the path of Mesut Ozil, who in turn fed Alexandre Lacazette on the outskirts of the area. The Frenchman then selected his strike partner in the box, with Aubameyang making no mistakes from 10 yards for his 11th goal in his last 17 derbies in London.

However, the game turned after the break, when Palace woke up from his dream of the first half and, roared by the local faithful, reached the level after 54 minutes with a fortuitous blow.

The hosts played against James McCarthy on the right and after not being able to clear the low center of the Irishman, the ball fell to Ayew and the shot of the forward was somehow stuck in the net with the help of an extended leg deviation from Luiz

Then, things went from bad to worse for visitors when Aubameyang saw red for a dangerous tackle on Max Meyer on the sideline, but only after the VAR decided to update Paul Tierney's original yellow card.

Palace made two changes, with Gary Cahill at the center of his defense, while Cheikhou Kouyate replaced suspended captain Luka Milivojevic. But Cenk Tosun, who joined the Everton loan on Friday, had to settle for a place in the substitute bank. Meanwhile, Arsenal did not change since its last exit from the league, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain.

Both teams had the opportunity to win it in an impressive last quarter, but first Sokratis was available to acrobatically clear James Tomkins's header from the line, and then Vicente Guaita did brilliantly to deflect Nicolas Pepe's low momentum to the post, before reacting impressively to quell the bounce of Lacazette.

Whats Next?

Palace will face the Premier League champions, Man City, in Etihad next Saturday afternoon, while Arsenal will face Sheffield United in the Emirates (both at 3 p.m.).