Burrows Edge claims the Lanzarote prize in Kempton | Racing news

Coach Nicky Henderson

Burrows Edge was left without a lucky winner of the Unibet Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle in Kempton.

The runner trained by Nicky Henderson seemed reserved for third place when approaching the final flight, as Debestyman seemed sure to give Suzy Smith a valuable winner, just to make a mistake and get rid of Micheal Nolan.

That left Olly Murphy's favorite Notre Pari in the lead, but as soon as his followers thought they were going to charge, he also fell on the same flight.

All the while, Burrows Edge was connecting to the railing, having been sent wide for most of the two miles and five furlongs by Nico de Boinville, and it was clear to win by nine long live Vive Le Roi.

Burrows Edge was returning to obstacles after falling on its arc chasing Ludlow last month and it is likely that Henderson, who was winning the race for the fourth time, adhered to the smaller obstacles with his load.

He said: "It seemed he was well trapped in the mud at three in the afternoon.

"He had a fall and you could still see that he had Ludlow in his mind and it's a bit like that. I won't say he's not brave, but he has a mind that needs a lot of clarity."

"It's a career that has been quite fortunate for us. Sophie (wife) said this morning two years ago that I wasn't here when I got married and William Henry won it. I went to Scotland then, but today,quot; I'm here and I still we won.

"He is talented, but he is a horse that has its peculiarities, there is no doubt about that."

"It's a horse that should jump fences and was running a good race in Ludlow until it fell."

"I can see that happening (overcoming obstacles). I don't see any point in going to Bangor-on-Dee to win a rookie chase of £ 3,000. We want to try to regain their confidence and have a crack in another." of these.

"He has finished enjoying it, which is always a good thing. That is not his terrain and he will be much better in a better terrain."

"We will see the coral glasses and things like that."