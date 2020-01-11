Brielle Biermann fans can't forget how beautiful she looks in new photos after dissolving her dramatic lip fillings!

Brielle Biermann has been on a journey to transform into the new decade and one of the main things she has been working on is changing her pot! As Don’t Be Tardy fans already know, the 22-year-old girl had many fillings on her lips to the point that she began to look really unnatural and not flattering, and many always pointed it out online.

But today, it has been dissolving them and showing the results on social networks.

The reality TV star went to social networks yesterday to share a new set of photos of her natural pout and it is safe to say that all her followers simply rushed to the comments section to rave about how good it looks.

Actually, I wasn't even trying to update fans about the process of melting the fillings, but in fact I was promoting a tan line.

Brielle looked beautiful in a white shirt while posing with the camera product.

That product was definitely in the spotlight, but at the end of the day, Brielle's followers still focused on the young woman, especially her new, less dramatic lips.

These are some of the flattering comments he received: "You look amazing!" / "Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan angel,quot;. / "You look so natural that you don't even need makeup."

This happens after Kim Zolciak's daughter told the online world that she was planning to look like she was & # 39; Brie 18 years old soon & # 39 ;.

The resolution of this New Year was also accompanied by a photo that showed the results after a session of dissolution of the fillings.

She also added: ‘2020 new year new me! Black and blue for a few days, "referring to the bruises he received due to the procedure for a while.



